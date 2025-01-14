Quantcast
MSNBC Sends Rachel Maddow Back to Work for 5 Days a Week Amid Trump’s Return

'The idea is to give MSNBC viewers a full, 360-degree view of what’s happening in the country in a way that you don’t necessarily get in the studio...'

Rachel Maddow
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) MSNBC announced leftist darling Rachel Maddow will host her show five days a week for the first 100 days of the second Trump administration.

Maddow, who only anchored The Rachel Maddow Show on Mondays since spring of 2022, was ordered back to work the weekday grind following a $5 million pay cut by her sinking network.

The Rachel Maddow Show will air Mondays through Fridays at 9 p.m., Variety reported.

Alex Wagner, who hosted MSNBC’s 9 p.m. slot Tuesdays through Fridays, will be sent overseas “to talk to both newsmakers tied to and people affected by Trump’s policies,” according to the outlet.

“The idea is to give MSNBC viewers a full, 360-degree view of what’s happening in the country in a way that you don’t necessarily get in the studio,” Wagner said in an interview.

Maddow and Wagner will return to their regular roles on April 30, the outlet noted.

The MSNBC shakeup came one day before Rashida Jones informed top MSNBC anchors she stepped down as the network’s president on Tuesday, according to the Status newsletter.

Following four years of Jones’s rule, NBCUniversal Media Group Chairman Mark Lazarus promoted Rebecca Kutler, the senior vice president of content strategy, to fill Jones’s shoes, Status reported.

“I came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on our remarkable journey and the many successes we’ve achieved together as a team,” Jones wrote in a memo to MSNBC employees. “This has been the most rewarding chapter of my professional career and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, which has been made possible only by you.”

Jones’s departure came as no surprise after Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, announced in November 2024 that MSNBC would soon be separated from NBC News and offloaded into a new company. This comes after MSNBC has reached historic lows in their post-election ratings.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

