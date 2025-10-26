Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Vows to Arrest ICE Agents

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The leading democratic socialist candidate for Minneapolis mayor pledged to order the city police to arrest masked ICE agents if he is elected.

Omar Fateh, a state senator and mayoral candidate, made the pledge during a Friday mayoral panel, where incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey questioned its legality.

“A commitment was made to direct Minneapolis police to arrest federal agents. That would be dangerous. That would be irresponsible,” Frey said. “How would our police officers arrest federal agents, when simply put, they have much bigger guns and it would be illegal?”

Fateh appeared to dodge the question, suggesting that facial masks should be forbidden in the city, to which Frey agreed but then pushed back.

“I agree with that, but how?” Frey asked, pointing at Fateh.

Fateh responded, “We could work with our state partners, we could work with our attorney general, we could work cross-jurisdictionally.”

🚨 NEW: Omar Fateh says that if he is elected Mayor, he will order the Minneapolis Police Department to arrest federal agents if they are masked while enforcing immigration laws. pic.twitter.com/vy2244S07W — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 25, 2025

Fateh had also called for the proposal in an earlier petition demanding a stricter separation between local police and federal agents.

The petition, which has garnered more than 700 signatures, specifically reads: “MPD will immediately arrest any law enforcement agent or officer, at any level of government and with any agency, who covers their face or obscures their identity or badge by any means, or refuses to identify themselves and their agency either to an MPD officer or any Minneapolis resident.”

Minneapolis will hold elections on November 4, 2025. Current polling indicates a tight race, with Fateh trailing Frey by five points.