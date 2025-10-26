Sunday, October 26, 2025

Kamala Claims She’s ‘Not Done’ With Presidential Ambitions

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: Kamala Harris via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris signaled for the first time since losing the 2024 presidential election that she may seek the White House once more. 

The twice-failed presidential candidate made the suggestion while appearing on BBC show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where the host explicitly asked if she would run again. 

Kuenssberg specifically asked Harris when her nieces, Amara and Leela, were going to “see a woman in charge in the White House.” 

“In their lifetime for sure,” Harris replied. 

“Could it be you?” the host asked. 

“Possibly,” Harris stated. 

Asked whether she has decided to run for the White House, Harris replied simply, “No, I have not.”

The conversation then turned to Harris’s book, 107 Days, where she wrote that she was “not done” with politics. 

“That is correct. I am not done,” she reiterated. “I have lived my entire career a life of service and it’s in my bones and there are many ways to serve. I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now, which is meeting with many people.” 

This was Harris’s strongest indication yet that she is still considering running for president a third time. 

President Donald Trump defeated her in 2024. Just four years earlier, Harris unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for president. She was ultimately tapped to run alongside Joe Biden for the White House later that year. 

After leaving the White House, Harris was rumored to be a top contender for California governor, a position she declined to pursue, fueling speculation that she may be eyeing the White House instead. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Zohran Mamdani Paints Muslims as Real Victims of 9/11

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com