Kamala Claims She’s ‘Not Done’ With Presidential Ambitions

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris signaled for the first time since losing the 2024 presidential election that she may seek the White House once more.

The twice-failed presidential candidate made the suggestion while appearing on BBC show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where the host explicitly asked if she would run again.

Kuenssberg specifically asked Harris when her nieces, Amara and Leela, were going to “see a woman in charge in the White House.”

“In their lifetime for sure,” Harris replied.

“Could it be you?” the host asked.

“Possibly,” Harris stated.

Asked whether she has decided to run for the White House, Harris replied simply, “No, I have not.”

The conversation then turned to Harris’s book, 107 Days, where she wrote that she was “not done” with politics.

“That is correct. I am not done,” she reiterated. “I have lived my entire career a life of service and it’s in my bones and there are many ways to serve. I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now, which is meeting with many people.”

This was Harris’s strongest indication yet that she is still considering running for president a third time.

President Donald Trump defeated her in 2024. Just four years earlier, Harris unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for president. She was ultimately tapped to run alongside Joe Biden for the White House later that year.

After leaving the White House, Harris was rumored to be a top contender for California governor, a position she declined to pursue, fueling speculation that she may be eyeing the White House instead.