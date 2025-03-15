Michelle Obama’s Podcast Starts Trademark War amidst Ratings Diaster

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Not only did former First Lady Michelle Obama’s new embarrassingly low numbers; it also managed to start a potential trademark war with a U.K. podcast of the same name.

The individuals behind the U.K.-based “In My Opinion” podcast took to TikTok Thursday to attempt to plea with Obama over her podcast sharing the same name of “IMO.”

“Obviously we are aware that you launched your podcast, and we don’t think you did it maliciously but we are three young black boys from London who started a podcast five years ago,” the trio began in their roughly minute and a half speech.

The three go on to state that the name is trademarked in the U.K., but they failed to file it in the United States.

“Since five years ago we’ve trademarked the name ‘In My Opinion’ and ‘IMO’ podcast. And we don’t want our work to be drowned by your celebrity status, do you know what I mean – you’re big, you’re powerful and you’ve got a big machine,” the group continued.

They asked if Obama would reconsider changing the name as they didn’t want their years of effort to have gone to waste.

“So, we’re asking kindly, please share a thought for us three young black men that are just trying to make a better place,” they added. “We really hope you can reconsider the name you’ve chosen for your podcast as to not confuse our listeners and drown out our voice that we’ve worked so hard to build.”

They asked the former first lady if she would be willing to discuss the matter and come up with a solution to the problem.