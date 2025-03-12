Quantcast
Michelle Launches New Podcast to Talk Obama Drama

'America has had enough…'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced Monday she is starting a podcast with her brother Craig Robinson called “IMO.”

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now,” Obama posted to her Instagram while making the announcement. “We’re living through some really complicated and confusing times and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more.”

The first two episodes of the weekly podcast drop on Wednesday.

“My brother Craig and I launched the ‘IMO’ podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions and have thoughtful conversations about life,” Obama continued. “There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing — whether it’s family, faith or our personal relationships — but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope.”

Some of the guests include Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Keke Palmer, Seth and Lauren Rogen.

Obama is not the only Democrat to recently launch a podcast. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his podcast on March 1 with similar talking points.

“I’m talking directly with people I disagree with, people I look up to, and you — the listeners,” Newsom wrote on X. “Egg prices? Tariffs? DOGE? We’re tackling all your big questions.”

Some social media users are already calling out Democrats for now attempting to gain support through podcasts.

Between @imopodcasts and Gavin Newsoms podcast, it’s clear the left is positioning themselves to compete against the manosphere for relevancy before the 2028 election,” one user wrote.

Many just blasted the former first lady and said she needs to just go away.

“America has had enough…,” one user simply wrote.

