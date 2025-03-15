Hunter Biden Gets Laptop Lawsuit Dropped, But There’s a Catch

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Hunter Biden successfully managed to get his laptop hacking lawsuit thrown out Thursday after claiming he was broke.

However, California federal Judge Hernán Vera told the disgraced Biden that he will be unable to ever refile the lawsuit, according to the New York Post.

Biden accused former White House aide Garrett Ziegler of publishing an online database of emails from the infamous laptop from hell.

Ziegler tried to stop the case from getting dropped, as he wanted to go after Biden for legal fees.

Vera’s decision for the case to never be retried stemmed from Ziegler’s team already turning over evidence, something the Biden camp never did.

The judge stated that Ziegler’s paperwork “gives [Hunter Biden] a roadmap to [Ziegler’s] most important legal arguments, and provides prejudicial advantage given that [Biden] has not yet had to file an opposition.”

Vera also noted if the case were to be brought up again, it would give Biden an unfair advantage as Ziegler was already briefed.

Biden’s lawyers previously claimed Biden had almost no income from his art and memoir sales.

“In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000,” the lawyers said on his behalf.

Biden’s team also claimed his financial problems were greatly enhanced after the Pacific Palisades wildfires that swept through California in January.

Biden stated his house would be “unlivable for an extended period of time,” according to the Post.

The extent of the damage to the home is unknown; however, the outlet obtained images showing the home was still standing while all surrounding homes were destroyed.