Michael Cohen’s Pardon Request Exposes MSNBC Host’s Blatant Hypocrisy

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An MSNBC host exposed the absurdity of President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, during a Saturday segment with disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen.

Symone D. Sanders Townsend, the co-host of MSNBC’s The Weekend, shut down Cohen’s demands for a presidential pardon similar to Hunter Biden’s. Cohen expressed concerns that President-elect Donald Trump might order a criminal probe into his conduct.

“I put in the application for a presidential pardon because I believe that Joe Biden has the same responsibility to me that he had to his own son,” Cohen said, according to a transcript shared by conservative media watchdog Media Research Center (MRC).

“I would expect that the same exact pardon that he gave his son has to go to me,” Cohen added, referring to Biden’s blanket pardon of Hunter, which covered offenses potentially committed over more than a decade.

Sanders Townsend, who previously served as a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, responded by claiming Cohen was not Hunter, implying the latter is entitled to special treatment.

“I am struck by your, your, your, your comparing yourself and Hunter Biden,” Sanders claimed. “And I wonder if, well, I’m going to tell you, Michael Cohen … I don’t necessarily think that’s your best way to go get a pardon. I mean, Hunter Biden is the president’s last surviving son.”

“I’m also somebody’s son,” Cohen replied, to which Sanders retorted: “Agreed. You are somebody’s son. But to be very clear, you’re not the president’s son.”

Sanders Townsend’s comments mirrored the defense used by the legacy media and some Democrats to justify Biden’s use of his office to spare his son from sentencing over two guilty pleas for tax violations and false statements in a federal gun purchase form.

Democrats claim that the pardon—which Republicans have described as a gross abuse of power—was permissible because Hunter was Biden’s last living son.

The MRC noted that the “irony and hypocrisy of Symone’s words were lost on her.” The watchdog noted that Sanders had previously complained that “there’s not equal justice under the law” because Trump would not face jail time for his Manhattan criminal case.

Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Trump cannot be sentenced to prison because he will be sworn in as the 47th president on Jan. 20, 2025.

Sanders did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comments sent after business hours, which sought clarification for the apparent double standard in her remarks about Trump and Hunter.