Sunday, January 12, 2025

Vance Clarifies Stance on J6 Pardons After Earlier Comments Drew Criticism

'I assure you, we care about people unjustly locked up...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign event Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President-elect JD Vance took to X on Sunday to clarify his earlier comments about which Jan. 6 defendants should receive pardons from President-elect Donald Trump. 

Some of Vance’s supporters took issue with his comments on Fox News Sunday, where he implied that individuals who committed “violent assault” on Jan. 6 will not be pardoned. 

In response to the criticism, Vance clarified that he is a strong supporter of the defendants and promised that those who the DOJ has mistreated will be taken care of. 

“I assure you, we care about people unjustly locked up,” Vance wrote. “Yes, that includes people provoked and it includes people who got a garbage trial.” 

His comment was directed at internet personalities Keith and Kevin Hodge, also known as Hodgetwins, who warned that Vance “better rethink” his comments, referencing the apparent shooting of innocent people at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 

Earlier in his post, Vance commented, “First of all, I donated to the to the [sic] J6 political prisoner fund and got ROASTED for it during my senate race. I’ve been defending these guys for years.” 

He added, “Second, there were federal informants in the crowd. Do they get a pardon? I don’t think so. The president saying he’ll look at each case (and me saying the same) is not some walkback.” 

Trump has pledged to issue pardons to Jan. 6 defendants who have been aggressively prosecuted by President Joe Biden’s DOJ.  

The DOJ claims that the protestors attempted to overturn the certification of the highly contested 2020 presidential election. Democrats and the legacy media have described the mostly peaceful protest as a so-called insurrection. 

An overwhelming majority of Jan. 6 defendants have been charged for merely stepping foot into the U.S. Capitol that day. 

Prosecutors have charged over 1,583 individuals for offenses related to the protest. Approximately 1,334 of them have been charged with “entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds.”

At least 133 individuals have been charged with possessing “deadly or dangerous” weapons or for “causing serious bodily injury to an officer.” 

The DOJ’s stance on the Jan. 6 defendants is a stark contrast to their lenient and nonexistent prosecution of Black Lives Matter rioters who burned down police presidents and federal courthouses during Trump’s first term. 

