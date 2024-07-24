Quantcast
Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Menendez Announces Senate Resignation Effective Next Month 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks to the media outside federal court, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in New York. Menendez has been convicted of all the charges he faced at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., will resign from the Senate after being convicted on 16 counts of corruption, including bribery and obstruction of justice. 

On Tuesday, Menendez pledged to quit Congress in late August, caving to bipartisan pressure demanding his resignation. He had initially been allowed to remain in the Senate despite the disturbing allegations raised by the DOJ.

“While I fully intend to appeal the jury’s verdict, all the way and including to the Supreme Court, I do not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work,” the convicted senator wrote in a letter to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. 

Murphy will appoint a replacement until January 2025, when a new senator will be sworn in. Menendez had announced his intention to run for re-election on June 3 but it is not immediately clear whether he will withdraw from the ballot. 

First elected to the Senate in 1993, Menendez faced numerous corruption charges. Federal prosecutors successfully argued that the senator took over $480,000 in cash, gold bullion, home furnishings and a luxury Mercedes-Benz car from bribery dealings. 

Two New Jersey businessmen, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, were also convicted of crimes. As part of the scheme, Menendez used his influence to protect Hana’s and Daibes’s business interests.

He also took actions to benefit the government of Egypt. Menendez also sought to disrupt a New Jersey criminal case against businessman Jose Uribe’s associates. 

“This case has always been about shocking levels of corruption. … This wasn’t politics as usual; this was politics for profit,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who led the case. 

He added, “Corruption isn’t costless: it erodes public trust, and it undermines the rule of law. That’s why we’re so committed to fighting it, regardless of political party.” 

Following Menendez’s conviction, senators threatened to oust him from office if he did not resign. 

“I call on Senator Menendez to resign. I originally did so last fall because of the severity of the allegations against him and how they shook the public’s trust,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. 

Menendez is set to be sentenced on Oct. 29 and faces a maximum sentence of 222 years in federal prison. Menendez has two children, Alicia Menendez, an MSNNC anchor, Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J., who was sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2023.

Menendez’s wife, Nadine Menendez, was also implicated in the investigation and is heading to trial in August. She was set to be tried with her husband but was separated as she is battling breast cancer.

