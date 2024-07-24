J6 Chair, Who Tried to Cut Trump’s Secret Service, May Lead Assassination Probe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democrats are reportedly eyeing Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., for the soon-to-be authorized bipartisan panel to investigate the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

Thompson, a vicious anti-MAGA Democrat, led the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee and introduced legislation to strip Trump of Secret Service protection in April—just months before Trump narrowly escaped death.

The Democratic lawmaker is facing calls demanding his immediate resignation over the infamous bill’s timing. “Kick his ass out of Congress. Absolute scumbag,” wrote Trump’s running mate, JD Vance on Twitter.

Remember this? I do. Kick his ass out of Congress. Absolute scumbag. https://t.co/vq7JBMVU2v — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 13, 2024

Thompson’s field director also lamented that the shooter did not kill Trump. “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking,” the woman, Jacqueline Marsaw, wrote.

According to Punchbowl News, Democrats could soon elevate Thompson, despite his flagrant anti-Trump bias, to the panel investigating security failures that led to the shooting at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

The shooting claimed the life of beloved firefighter Corey Comperatore. He was fatally shot while heroically protecting his wife and daughters.

In an April press release, Thompson defended the bill as a measure to prevent logistical problems when Secret Service recipients face jail time. However, in media interviews, he suggested the bill was intended to strip benefits from individuals who violate the law.

“[The bill] makes sure that those individuals at the highest seat of power understand that there are penalties that apply to you, even when you’re president of the United States,” Thompson told MSNBC in April.

A new bill would revoke Secret Service protection from felons sentenced to prison, which is a not-so-subtle dig at a certain former president. 👀 Rep. @BennieGThompson says “no one is above the law.” pic.twitter.com/mU1gFuIso5 — The Weekend on MSNBC (@TheWeekendMSNBC) April 21, 2024

His bill came just weeks after a jury in deep-blue Manhattan convicted Trump in a criminal case resurrected by Alvin Bragg, the George Soros-funded Manhattan district attorney.

Bragg ran for DA in 2021 under the pledge to use the justice system against Trump, who was then a former president.