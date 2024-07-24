Quantcast
Wednesday, July 24, 2024

J6 Chair, Who Tried to Cut Trump’s Secret Service, May Lead Assassination Probe

'Kick his *ss out of Congress. Absolute scumbag...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democrats are reportedly eyeing Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., for the soon-to-be authorized bipartisan panel to investigate the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

Thompson, a vicious anti-MAGA Democrat, led the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee and introduced legislation to strip Trump of Secret Service protection in April—just months before Trump narrowly escaped death. 

The Democratic lawmaker is facing calls demanding his immediate resignation over the infamous bill’s timing. “Kick his ass out of Congress. Absolute scumbag,” wrote Trump’s running mate, JD Vance on Twitter. 

Thompson’s field director also lamented that the shooter did not kill Trump. “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking,” the woman, Jacqueline Marsaw, wrote.

According to Punchbowl News, Democrats could soon elevate Thompson, despite his flagrant anti-Trump bias, to the panel investigating security failures that led to the shooting at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13. 

The shooting claimed the life of beloved firefighter Corey Comperatore. He was fatally shot while heroically protecting his wife and daughters.

In an April press release, Thompson defended the bill as a measure to prevent logistical problems when Secret Service recipients face jail time. However, in media interviews, he suggested the bill was intended to strip benefits from individuals who violate the law.

“[The bill] makes sure that those individuals at the highest seat of power understand that there are penalties that apply to you, even when you’re president of the United States,” Thompson told MSNBC in April.

His bill came just weeks after a jury in deep-blue Manhattan convicted Trump in a criminal case resurrected by Alvin Bragg, the George Soros-funded Manhattan district attorney.

Bragg ran for DA in 2021 under the pledge to use the justice system against Trump, who was then a former president.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Still Backing Fund to Bail Out Accused Murderers, Rapists
Next article
Menendez Announces Senate Resignation Effective Next Month 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com