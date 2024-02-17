Fani Willis’s Dad Invokes Sen. Menendez’s Defense for Hiding Cash at Home 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The father of embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis invoked an unusual defense to explain why his daughter may have allegedly reimbursed her former lover entirely in cash, without providing any receipts.

Retired defense criminal attorney John Floyd told Judge Scott McAfee that Willis always had cash because she was black, and therefore could not provide evidence that she reimbursed Wade for the lavish trips allegedly funded by his taxpayer-funded salary.

FANI WILLIS’ FATHER: “Your Honor, I’m not trying to be racist. It’s a black thing. I was trained and most black people hide cash… I was trained. You ALWAYS keep some cash. In fact, I gave my daughter her first cash box and told her ‘always keep some cash.'” pic.twitter.com/pYzeOcLqjm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2024

“Maybe, and excuse me, Your Honor, I’m not trying to be racist but—it’s a Black thing,” Floyd claimed, explaining why Willis had cash at home. “I was trained, and most Black folks hide cash or they keep cash. You always keep some cash because I’ve been places and just because of the color of my skin.”

Such a defense was previously raised by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who is currently facing multiple federal indictments over corruption accusations, including bribery and acting as a foreign agent. Menendez asserted that he kept thousands of alleged bribed funds at home due to being born in Cuba.

“For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies, and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba,” Menendez claimed at a New Jersey press conference.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on law enforcement finding thousands of dollars in cash in his closets: “For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account .. for emergencies and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba.” pic.twitter.com/1au7KwipeO — The Recount (@therecount) September 25, 2023

Willis presented a similar defense Thursday, aiming to rebut allegations that she benefited from Wade’s taxpayer-funded contract—granted by her—because she repaid him in cash. However, Willis could not provide bank withdrawal receipts or checks, as the cash was stored in her home.

“I took out a large amount of money on my first campaign, I kept some of the cash of that,” Willis explained regarding why she would store several thousand dollars in cash at her residence. “I just have cash in my house,” she added.

🚨🚨💀BOMBSHELL ADMISSION OF CAMPAIGN FINANCE FRAUD BY FULTON COUNTY DA FANI WILLIS:🚨🚨 “When I took out a bunch of money from my first campaign, I kept some of the cash from that.” Fani Willis appears to have admitted to a campaign finance crime while testifying about why she… pic.twitter.com/jSknmyrCyO — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 15, 2024

Recalling her father’s alleged teachings, Willis stated, “‘You should always at least have six months in cash at your house at all times.’ Now, I don’t know why this old black man feels like that, but he does. When we were growing up my daddy had three safes in the house. So my father’s bought me a lockbox and I always keep cash in the house.”

Willis: When you meet my father, he’s going to tell you as a woman, you should have at least six months in cash at your house at all times. pic.twitter.com/qaonNQxo4f — Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2024

The hearings come after Trump co-defendant Michael Roman claimed that Willis and Wade are financially benefiting from the Georgia prosecution against former President Donald Trump. Roman is seeking to disqualify Willis and Wade while trying to have the judge dismiss the case.