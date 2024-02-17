Quantcast
Friday, February 16, 2024

Fani Willis’s Dad Invokes Sen. Menendez’s Defense for Hiding Cash at Home 

'I'm not trying to be racist but—it's a Black thing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fani Willis and Sen. Bob Menendez (Source: AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The father of embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis invoked an unusual defense to explain why his daughter may have allegedly reimbursed her former lover entirely in cash, without providing any receipts.

Retired defense criminal attorney John Floyd told Judge Scott McAfee that Willis always had cash because she was black, and therefore could not provide evidence that she reimbursed Wade for the lavish trips allegedly funded by his taxpayer-funded salary.

“Maybe, and excuse me, Your Honor, I’m not trying to be racist but—it’s a Black thing,” Floyd claimed, explaining why Willis had cash at home. “I was trained, and most Black folks hide cash or they keep cash. You always keep some cash because I’ve been places and just because of the color of my skin.”

Such a defense was previously raised by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who is currently facing multiple federal indictments over corruption accusations, including bribery and acting as a foreign agent. Menendez asserted that he kept thousands of alleged bribed funds at home due to being born in Cuba. 

“For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies, and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba,” Menendez claimed at a New Jersey press conference.

Willis presented a similar defense Thursday, aiming to rebut allegations that she benefited from Wade’s taxpayer-funded contract—granted by her—because she repaid him in cash. However, Willis could not provide bank withdrawal receipts or checks, as the cash was stored in her home.

“I took out a large amount of money on my first campaign, I kept some of the cash of that,” Willis explained regarding why she would store several thousand dollars in cash at her residence. “I just have cash in my house,” she added.

Recalling her father’s alleged teachings, Willis stated, “‘You should always at least have six months in cash at your house at all times.’ Now, I don’t know why this old black man feels like that, but he does. When we were growing up my daddy had three safes in the house. So my father’s bought me a lockbox and I always keep cash in the house.”

The hearings come after Trump co-defendant Michael Roman claimed that Willis and Wade are financially benefiting from the Georgia prosecution against former President Donald Trump. Roman is seeking to disqualify Willis and Wade while trying to have the judge dismiss the case.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Hot Mess’ Fani Willis Had Her Dress on Backwards During Uppity Testimony
Next article
Red State Gov. Declares State of Emergency Over Police Officer Shortage

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com