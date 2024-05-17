Quantcast
Friday, May 17, 2024

Indicted Sen. Menendez Blames Cancer-Stricken Wife for Bribery

'We ask the press and the public to give her the time...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bob Menendez and Nadine Arslanian
Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has attributed the alleged illegal acts at the center of his federal criminal indictment to his cancer-stricken wife, Nadine Menendez.

During opening statements in his federal trial, the senator’s defense team told the jury that Menendez was blindsided by his wife regarding the gold bars and cash allegedly found in his closet.

This defense strategy was revealed a day before Nadine Menendez announced that she is suffering from Grade 3 breast cancer, which will require a mastectomy. 

Initially, Nadine Menendez was scheduled to face trial alongside her husband but was separated from the proceedings due to her medical condition. Her trial is now set for July. 

“We are of course, concerned about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease. She will require follow up surgery and possibly radiation treatment,” Bob Menendez wrote in a press release on Thursday. 

“We hope and pray for the best results,” he added. “We ask the press and the public to give her the time, space and privacy to deal with this challenging health condition as she undergoes surgery and recovery.” 

It is not immediately clear whether blaming his wife is part of a broader strategy to convince the jury that both are innocent of the 18 charges, which include accepting bribes, acting as a foreign agent and obstruction of justice. 

Federal prosecutors claim that Nadine Menendez served as the intermediary for the bribes, which allegedly came from Egypt and Qatar. 

According to the liberal New York Times, Bob Menendez’s defense attorney, Avi Weitzman, told the jury that his client was unaware of “what she was asking others to give her,” and that he “did not know the gold bars that existed in that closet.” 

The charges against the Menendez duo include receiving gold and cash in exchange for favorable policies for Egypt and Qatar, amounting to several hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dem. Congressional Candidate Paid Thousands to Commie Chinese Agent
Next article
16 Dems Side with GOP in Condemning Biden’s Aid Blockade to Israel

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com