Quantcast
Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Bribery Menendez Accuses DOJ of Political ‘Persecution’

'Almost everyone... haven’t read the indictment...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA)  Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., decried on Tuesday what he described as political “persecution” by the DOJ, citing scathing criminal charges stemming from allegations of he served as a foreign agent while chairing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. 

Menendez, who previously suggested that former President Donald Trump might have been “compromised” by the Russian government, has now accused the DOJ of deliberately undermining his political career, as reported by the New York Post. 

“The United States Attorney’s Office has engaged not in a prosecution, but a persecution. They seek a victory, but not justice,” Menendez stated, referencing the most recent federal indictment. This indictment accuses him of unlawfully assisting a Qatar company linked to the Qatari royal family. 

He further claimed, “By filing three indictments — one in late September, a second one a few weeks later in mid-October and a third one just last week in early January — it allows the government to keep the sensational story in the press, it poisons the jury pool and it seeks to convict me in the court of public opinion.”

Menendez’s fall from grace began when federal prosecutors alleged in September 2023 that he and his wife, Nadine Menendez, accepted bribes for political favors. A raid on Menendez’s residence uncovered cash, gold bars and an infamous Mercedes Benz luxury vehicle—all of which prosecutors claimed were obtained through the corruption scheme.

A month later, he faced charges of acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, allegedly advocating favorable policies for the North African country. 

A newly announced indictment on Jan. 2 accused Menendez of aiding real estate developer Fred Daibes in dealings with a Qatari royal member to secure a deal, according to the NY Post.

“There is no evidence of the giving or receiving of cash and gold bars. In fact, there has been and will be a trial, a full explanation of what is the truth about those issues,” Menendez claimed, contradicting evidence released by prosecutors. 

He continued, “Almost everyone, including my friends in the press who have reported on it, haven’t read the indictment. They’ve only taken the government’s sensational narrative of what those accusations are as truth.” 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Millionaire John Jerry Lavishes $4.3M of Taxpayer Funds to Pay Aides

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com