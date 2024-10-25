Braveheart vs. Batman?: Oscar-Winning Actor Rips Kamala for Having ‘IQ of a Fence Post’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Oscar-winning actor Mel Gibson ripped Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday at the Los Angeles International Airport, saying she has the “IQ of a fence post.”

Mel Gibson is voting for Trump: “I know what it will be like with her, and it ain’t good.” “Miserable track record, no policies to speak of, and she’s got the IQ of a fence post.” No lies detected. pic.twitter.com/PYl1IurEPN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 25, 2024

Photographers pressed the Braveheart star on his political views as he was walking, and he remained steadfast in his support for Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to TMZ.

“Oh man, that’s a big question. I don’t think it’s gonna surprise anyone who I’m voting for,” Gibson light-heartedly told those filming him when asked for his thoughts.

“Well… so… I mean, I, I’m gonna just. I’m gonna guess, I’m gonna guess, uh… Trump?” the voice behind the camera said as Gibson walked down some stairs. “Is that a bad guess?”

Several of Gibson’s highly successful films, including 2004’s The Passion of the Christ, which he directed, and 2023’s Sound of Freedom, which he produced, have appealed strongly to conservative themes and values.

Gibson is currently filming a Passion of the Christ sequel, due out next year, that deals with the events following Jesus’s crucifiction and pertaining to his ressurection, in accordance with the Christian faith.

While he has, at times, been guarded about broaching controversial topics since a 2006 drunken driving incident led him to become an early victim of Hollywood cancel culture, he also has not shied away from making his views known when the occasion demands it.

Gibson told the photographer he made “a pretty good guess,” but the exchange did not end there.

“I know what it will be like if we let her in,” he said, when questioned about what a second term under Trump would entail.

The camera operator challenged Gibson by saying, “Oh really?” before the celebrity cited Harris’s record as vice president, lack of policy proposals and the open border as reasons for his opposition.

“She’s got the IQ of a fence post,” Gibson remarked.

Gibson is not the only iconic 1990s action hero and Oscar-winning leading man to have weighed in politically in the final stretch of the contentious 2024 race.

His rebuke of Harris comes three days after Batman actor Michael Keaton attempted to shame male voters out of supporting former President Donald Trump.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Keaton tried to claim Trump and billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk do not have their best interest in mind.

The two “aren’t your bros,” Keaton said, urging men not to attend Trump rallies.

Dear Michael Keaton,

I am not voting to “hang out with someone.” YOU are voting for someone who doesn’t know which bathroom to use!

YOU are voting for someone who wants to continue having boys invade girl’s sports.

YOU are voting for someone who wants to use tax payer money to… https://t.co/mcxsrXoHpm — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 23, 2024

“They don’t really respect you,” Keaton said. “They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid.”

Keaton spent Monday in his home state of Pennsylvania campaigning for Harris.

“When Batman tells you to get out the vote, you get out the vote,” the Kamala for PA account on X wrote with video of the Democrat celebrity.

When Batman tells you to get out the vote, you get out the vote. Thank you @MichaelKeaton for coming home to Western PA to rally support for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz. Let’s suit up and get to work! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/gHjH6qQ87V — Kamala for PA (@KamalaforPA) October 22, 2024

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.