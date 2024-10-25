Quantcast
Alleged 2nd Trump Assassin Opposes DOJ’s Effort to Keep All Evidence Secret

'The same prosecutor who filed the motion for a protective order here wrote about discovery and published photographs and a letter in support of pre-trial detention, making that information available to the general public and thereby undermining that purported concern here...'

Ryan Routh
Ryan Routh / PHOTO: Facebook

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump last month at his Florida golf course is fighting against the Justice Department’s efforts to keep all of the evidence in his case secret.

Last week, federal prosecutors filed a motion that would prohibit Ryan Routh, 58, from possessing discovery materials outside the presence of his defense team. Prosecutors said the protections are necessary to “prevent the improper dissemination of the discovery materials to influence the public’s perception of the matter or unduly interfere with the proper administration of justice.”

But on Thursday, Routh’s attorney, Kristy Militello, objected to the DOJ’s proposed protective order. Militello argued that the DOJ’s proposal would both infringe on her client’s First Amendment rights and hamper his ability to defend himself.

“The government’s proposed protective order is an all-encompassing prohibition on Mr. Routh from possessing any and all discovery materials outside the presence of counsel,” she said.

“If Mr. Routh cannot review discovery outside the presence of counsel, then it will be impossible for him and counsel to prepare a defense in a timely manner,” she said, noting that she works in Ft. Pierce, which is about 134 miles from where Routh’s incarcerated in Miami.

“Given the anticipated amount of discovery, it would be logistically impossible for counsel to take consistent trips to Miami just to show and review any aspect of the discovery with Mr. Routh. He requests time to read the anticipated reports and other information, the same time given to any federal criminal defendant, in order to understand his own case and assist in the defense,” she said.

Militello also addressed the DOJ’s concerns that Routh will leak discovery material to the media. She said she’d agree to a protective order that prevents Routh from possessing evidence that identifies law enforcement, witnesses and other highly sensitive information—but a protective order that bars him from possessing any discovery is unreasonable.

“While undersigned counsel still has not yet been received the discovery materials, the government has advised that it involves at least 5.5 terabytes of electronic discovery—a massive amount of information. And the discovery likely includes all of Mr. Routh’s digital property,” she noted.

“So, for example, were he to publish a photo of his family or a personal trip he took abroad, that would likely be ‘publishing’ part of discovery,” she said. “So too if he were to publish any political thoughts or opinions he has previously written, including in one of his books. None of this dissemination would necessarily be improper or adversely impact the fair administration of justice.”

The defense attorney further blasted the DOJ for seeking what’s tantamount to a gag order on her client, especially when the government has been publicizing its own information about the case.

“Indeed, the same prosecutor who filed the motion for a protective order here wrote about discovery and published photographs and a letter in support of pre-trial detention, making that information available to the general public and thereby undermining that purported concern here,” she said.

Even behind bars, Routh has sought out news agencies. Prosecutors said Routh told his daughter during a phone call from jail that he wanted the addresses for news organizations. He also said that the Bureau of Prisons denied NBC’s request to conduct an interview.

Prosecutors accused Routh, 58, of Hawaii, of stalking Trump for a month before he built a sniper’s nest near the Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach.

Federal prosecutors charged Routh with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

Routh has pleaded not guilty.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
