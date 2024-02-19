Meghan Markle’s Ex-Costar Blames ‘Terrible and Foul’ Smell for Photo at Royal Wedding

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) According to several witnesses, something was rotten in the county of Sussex during Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

In a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Rick Hoffman, Markle’s former Suits co-star, claimed there was a “really terrible and foul” smell at the royal wedding for the future duke and duchess of Sussex, the Daily Mail reported.

Hoffman, who starred as Louis Marlowe Litt on the legal drama, was responding to pictures of himself that went viral immediately after the ceremony.

“As time goes on I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul, and I’m very sensitive when it comes to that, so I start to try to do this,” he said, covering his nose with his hand, “because I have like a coconut vanilla moisturizer to try to cut it.”

Hoffman reportedly assumed that the smell was someone’s bad breath. But he was not the only one who reported stink in St. George’s Chapel on the Sussex’s wedding day.

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in their book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, that wedding planners tried to mask the reek with diffusers before the ceremony. Whatever they used was not enough to stifle the scent completely, at least not for Hoffman.

“If you type my name into Google you see [me] making that awful face,” he added.

Hoffman added that on the set of Suits, Markle would laugh at him for his sensitivity to other people’s hygiene.

“She always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive,” he said on the podcast. “It was just so ironic.”

Reports indicated that Markle isolated herself from the rest of the Suits cast, possibly to orient her attention to her litany of failed projects and deals.

In the last year, Prince Harry and Markle were mocked on South Park, dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal and axed from Netflix due to low ratings.