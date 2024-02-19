‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Called Racist for Criticizing Beyoncé’s Cultural Appropriation

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider was condemned as a racist for daring to mock R&B star Beyoncé Knowles’s attempt to venture into country music, the Daily Mail reported.

The former Destiny’s Child singer released her first “country” song, called Texas Hold ‘Em, during the Super Bowl.

Alongside this release, her studio announced the upcoming release of Beyoncé’s eighth album, which will reportedly feature even more country-style songs.

Schneider—who famously portrayed Bo Duke on the iconic 1980s TV show celebrating Southern culture—has also had a prodigious recording career that includes a No. 1 country album (1985’s A Memory Like You) and four singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts between 1984 and 1986.

He continues to produce both music and movies from his Louisiana home studio, about 30 miles east of Baton Rouge. His latest musical project is the forthcoming We’re Still Us, which appears to pay tribute to his late wife, Alicia Allain, who died of breast cancer last year at the age of 53.

The outspoken conservative commentator made his comment about Beyoncé’s genre switch in a recent appearance on One America News, during which he was asked about leftist artists appropriating traditionally rural and conservative art forms for their own ends.

“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right?” Schneider remarked.

“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog-walk park,” he added. “You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.”

Naturally, Schneider’s remarks triggered leftists, a number of whom called him a racist.

Ron Filipkowski, the editor of the far-left propaganda site Meidas Touch, tweeted out the video, eliciting an array of angry responses from his unhinged followers.

“He’s a bit of a racist as well,” tweeted University of Colorado professor Jim Hagman.

Oregon musician Ruben Michaels called Schneider’s comments “[w]hite supremacy gone wild.”

White supremacy gone wild on OAN — Ruben Michaels🎸🎶🎼🎙 (@MicaelsRuben) February 15, 2024

Other Beyoncé fans were more extreme in their rhetoric.

“Don’t open ur mouth to speak on her again,” one fan wrote, while another said that Schneider was disqualified from speaking in public: “You know you canceled, right?”