Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Named 2023 Hollywood’s Biggest Losers

'This has got to hurt Harry and Meghan personally and it’s got to have William Morris Endeavor (WME) -- her current talent agency -- scrambling to figure out what their next steps are...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named one of Hollywood’s biggest losers in 2023, after they were mocked on South Park, dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal and had endless “whiny” self-regarding projects.

The infamous couple appeared in the Hollywood Reporter’s “brutally honest rundown,” which detailed who had the best and worst year in entertainment.

Writer-at-Large at the publication, James Hibberd, wrote the obliterating review of Harry and Meghan’s previous 12 months, remembering them from being dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal to being labeled “f**king grifters” by top executive Bill Simmons.

In addition to that, he also mentioned the Sussexes’ multiple “whiny projects” from the memoir Spare to their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The couple being brutally roasted on the long-running satirical cartoon South Park was “the pin” that popped their “sanctimonious bubble,” Hibberd claimed.

“After a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin. The show’s 20-minute World-Wide Privacy Tour takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping Archetypes, with a top executive labeling the duo ‘grifters,'” he wrote.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield also said that the Sussexes’ making the list will have Meghan’s talent agency “scrambling to figure out what their next steps are.”

The Hollywood Reporter [is] basically the bible in this city. This has got to hurt Harry and Meghan personally and it’s got to have William Morris Endeavor (WME) — her current talent agency — scrambling to figure out what their next steps are,” he said.

The branding of the couple as Hollywood’s biggest losers came on the same day a judge ordered Prince Harry to pay nearly £50,000, which is more than $60,000, in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid because he lost in a libel lawsuit, according to Breitbart.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
