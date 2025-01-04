Quantcast
Saturday, January 4, 2025

Meghan Markle Called Out for Staging Cooking Show in Someone Else’s Kitchen

‘I’ve decided, selflessly, not to watch Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. I think it’s important we all do the same to respect her plea for privacy…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle / IMAGE: @OilLondonTV via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Meghan Markle was roasted on social media Friday after the former actress gave users a taste of her upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex’s “tone-deaf” culinary comeback struck a nerve among trailer viewers who were quick to comment on how “out of touch” Markle’s new series appeared.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain said she no longer thinks Markle is “cool, stylish and refreshing” because the duchess disrespected the royal family and comes off as inauthentic.

“Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored,” McCain wrote in part of a lengthy post, adding that “rage, uncertainty and intensity” currently embroils the U.S. as Americans are ailing from the ISIS-inspired terror attack in New Orleans and the Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas.

Markle, 43, did not even film her eight-episode “at home” series at her own home, the DailyMail reported. Instead, the duchess rented an $8 million mansion just two miles from the Montecito property she lives in with Prince Harry and her two children.

Podcast Zack Peter pointed out that “it’s 2024, not 2014,” and noted that viewers no longer want to watch “perfectly crafted celebrities.”

“An authentic look at Meghan Markle spreading joy as she gardens, cooks, creates flower arrangements and entertains in someone else house, someone else garden, using someone else’s dishes and someone else’s life,” X user @ARamblingRoyal wrote with screenshots from Markle’s new show.

Some social media users, such as @BritishRoyaltea, suggested that Markle stole the recipes featured in her cooking series from members of the royal family.

Others made clear their plans to boycott the duchess’s show, with one calling Markle a “b**chy, rude, arrogant, demeaning bully.”

“I’ve decided, selflessly, not to watch Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. I think it’s important we all do the same to respect her plea for privacy,” GB News presenter Darren Grimes wrote on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
GOP Congresswoman Gets Medical Help After Staircase Fall
Next article
‘That’s Not Jeffries’: Dem Congressman Torched for Posting Photo with the Wrong Lawmaker

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com