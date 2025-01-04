Meghan Markle Called Out for Staging Cooking Show in Someone Else’s Kitchen

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Meghan Markle was roasted on social media Friday after the former actress gave users a taste of her upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex’s “tone-deaf” culinary comeback struck a nerve among trailer viewers who were quick to comment on how “out of touch” Markle’s new series appeared.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain said she no longer thinks Markle is “cool, stylish and refreshing” because the duchess disrespected the royal family and comes off as inauthentic.

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is… https://t.co/EexXfqm28P — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

“Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored,” McCain wrote in part of a lengthy post, adding that “rage, uncertainty and intensity” currently embroils the U.S. as Americans are ailing from the ISIS-inspired terror attack in New Orleans and the Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas.

Markle, 43, did not even film her eight-episode “at home” series at her own home, the DailyMail reported. Instead, the duchess rented an $8 million mansion just two miles from the Montecito property she lives in with Prince Harry and her two children.

Podcast Zack Peter pointed out that “it’s 2024, not 2014,” and noted that viewers no longer want to watch “perfectly crafted celebrities.”

That’s very true. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

An authentic look at Meghan Markle spreading joy as she gardens, cooks, creates flower arrangements and entertains in someone else house, someone else garden, using someone else’s dishes and someone else’s life. pic.twitter.com/Xo34ytwYpy — Deanna (@ARamblingRoyal) January 3, 2025

“An authentic look at Meghan Markle spreading joy as she gardens, cooks, creates flower arrangements and entertains in someone else house, someone else garden, using someone else’s dishes and someone else’s life,” X user @ARamblingRoyal wrote with screenshots from Markle’s new show.

Some social media users, such as @BritishRoyaltea, suggested that Markle stole the recipes featured in her cooking series from members of the royal family.

Did Meghan Markle really think no one would notice that she stole all these ideas? pic.twitter.com/LAPMdNj6ca — British Royaltea (@BritishRoyaltea) January 3, 2025

Others made clear their plans to boycott the duchess’s show, with one calling Markle a “b**chy, rude, arrogant, demeaning bully.”

Never forget-this is who #MeghanMarkle is. A bitchy, rude, arrogant, demeaning bully who can’t even scrape up the decency to have manners towards the people paid to help & make her life easier. With love my ass. This is one of the worst mask slips she’s ever had.… pic.twitter.com/qnu1jPI01Q — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) January 4, 2025

I’ve decided, selflessly, not to watch Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. I think it’s important we all do the same to respect her plea for privacy. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) January 4, 2025

“I’ve decided, selflessly, not to watch Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. I think it’s important we all do the same to respect her plea for privacy,” GB News presenter Darren Grimes wrote on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.