Trump Breaks Silence on Terror Attack, Slams Dems for Allowing ‘Violent Scum’ to Harm Americans

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump ripped President Joe Biden Thursday for welcoming Islamic terrorism, specifically the New Orleans vehicular terror attack inspired by ISIS, through his outgoing administration’s “Open Borders Policy.”

Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, reportedly plowed through pedestrians and murdered 14 people with a Ford pickup truck before the sun rose on New Year’s Day.

The ISIS flag-touting terrorist, who was an Army veteran and U.S. citizen, died in a subsequent gunfight with police after the attack on Bourbon Street.

On Wednesday, Trump torched Biden for making the U.S. into a global “laughing stock,” adding that the 82-year-old Democrats’ “weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership” emboldened criminals who harm Americans.

“See you on January 20th.” pic.twitter.com/JaixGNO2Im — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 2, 2025

“The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, saying Democrats should be “ashamed of themselves.”

Biden did not address the nation about the New Orleans terror attack until Wednesday night, during which he slurred his words and sparked concern with his decrepit appearance—especially due to a dent on his chin.

As painful as it is to listen to a mentally unfit Joe Biden slur and misread his words, it’s an important reminder that the entire media infrastructure happily supported him running again for another four years and would still be covering for him today

pic.twitter.com/RfQFbouBV0 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 2, 2025

Hours earlier, the outgoing president faced blowback after writing, “Happy New Year, folks,” at 10:00 a.m. on X in what many characterized as a tone-deaf message in light of the tragedy in Louisiana.

How can you (your clueless staff) even write this with what just happened in New Orleans? The Happy New Year starts Jan 20th when this nation finally gets a President that cares about our country’s security. — Daniel Wilkerson (@dwilkerson28) January 1, 2025

Urgent News Update: 🚨 America can’t hate the Biden administration enough! The man who committed the horrific attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana was driving a truck that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico through Eagle Pass, Texas just two days ago! This was… pic.twitter.com/NyDlVuv0Ql — Tom Homan – Border Czar Commentary and Updates (@TomHoman_) January 1, 2025

On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social again and blasted Biden as “the worst president in the history of America.”

🚨 New statement from President Trump: pic.twitter.com/zSPcWXkyxG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 2, 2025

“With the Biden ‘Open Border’s Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe,” Trump wrote. “That time has come, only worse than ever imagined. Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER. What he and his group of Election Interfering ‘thugs’ have done to our Country will not soon be forgotten! MAGA.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.