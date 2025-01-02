Quantcast
Trump Breaks Silence on Terror Attack, Slams Dems for Allowing ‘Violent Scum’ to Harm Americans

'The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump on NBC News's Meet the Press (Screenshot/NBC News's YouTube)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump ripped President Joe Biden Thursday for welcoming Islamic terrorism, specifically the New Orleans vehicular terror attack inspired by ISIS, through his outgoing administration’s “Open Borders Policy.”

Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, reportedly plowed through pedestrians and murdered 14 people with a Ford pickup truck before the sun rose on New Year’s Day.

The ISIS flag-touting terrorist, who was an Army veteran and U.S. citizen, died in a subsequent gunfight with police after the attack on Bourbon Street.

On Wednesday, Trump torched Biden for making the U.S. into a global “laughing stock,” adding that the 82-year-old Democrats’ “weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership” emboldened criminals who harm Americans.

“The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, saying Democrats should be “ashamed of themselves.”

Biden did not address the nation about the New Orleans terror attack until Wednesday night, during which he slurred his words and sparked concern with his decrepit appearance—especially due to a dent on his chin.

Hours earlier, the outgoing president faced blowback after writing, “Happy New Year, folks,” at 10:00 a.m. on X in what many characterized as a tone-deaf message in light of the tragedy in Louisiana.

On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social again and blasted Biden as “the worst president in the history of America.”

“With the Biden ‘Open Border’s Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe,” Trump wrote. “That time has come, only worse than ever imagined. Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER. What he and his group of Election Interfering ‘thugs’ have done to our Country will not soon be forgotten! MAGA.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

