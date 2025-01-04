Quantcast
Saturday, January 4, 2025

GOP Congresswoman Gets Medical Help After Staircase Fall

‘She proceeded on her own to the Attending Physician’s office to get treated for a few individual cuts…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Virginia Foxx
Virginia Foxx / IMAGE: @bennyjohnson via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., reportedly received medical attention Friday after she fell down stairs inside the U.S. Capitol following a vote securing House Speaker Mike Johnson’s second term.

Foxx, 81, reportedly slipped as she tried to come back downstairs from talking to her family in the gallery above the House chamber, the congresswoman’s spokesperson told The News&Observer in a text message.

Reporters noticed Foxx holding her nose after the fall, according to the outlet. They also saw blood on her face and leg.

The outlet noted that the stairs Foxx fell on while coming down from the balcony were “worn from decades of use.” The area was reportedly blocked off as medical professionals cleaned up the congresswoman’s blood.

“After being helped to her feet, and looked over by medical personnel, she proceeded on her own to the Attending Physician’s office to get treated for a few individual cuts,” Foxx’s spokesperson, Alex Ives said. “Everything seems to be okay.”

While the House had already voted for the speaker and sworn in its members, the legislative body had not yet voted on House rules before Foxx’s fall, The News&Observer reported.

Foxx reportedly helped negotiate with other Republicans when it appeared as though Johnson would lose the first vote. The Trump-endorsed GOP speaker ultimately prevailed when Reps. Keith Self, R-Texas, and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., changed their votes to push Johnson over the threshold.

Foxx addressed the incident later that day on social media, saying she suffered “just a few small cuts.”

“Thank you to everyone for your prayers – just a few small cuts and I’m doing just fine,” Foxx wrote on X. “I’m a mountain woman, and we’re tougher than a $2 steak.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., responded by calling her 81-year-old colleague “one tough cookie!”

