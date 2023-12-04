British Parliament Moves to Strip Harry and Meghan of Royal Titles

(Headline USA) British expatriates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could formally be stripped of their royal titles under a new law proposed by a conservative member of Parliament.

The insufferably woke couple, who renounced their duties as working royals in February 2020, currently reside in a $14.65 million mansion in California’s posh Montecito, but are eyeing a move closer to Los Angeles.

Bob Seely, an Isle of Wight MP, introduced legislation in the House of Commons this week that would “strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and any other Royal Family members who “trash” the institution of their royal titles.

Seely called his bill, the Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill, the “nuclear option.”

Prince Harry and his wife “can be Mr. and Mrs. like the rest of us,” he argued, according to the Daily Mail. “My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect—but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life.”

The lawmaker said he was motivated to introduce the bill after the latest bout of drama between Prince Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family.

Seely cited a recent allegation made in the book Endgame by author Omid Scobie, that King Charles and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, had speculated about the skin tone of Prince Archie—Harry’s and Meghan’s 4-year-old, mixed-race son—prior to his birth.

The accusation is “poisonously insidious,” Seely argued, noting that although sources close to Harry and Meghan have denied leveling the accusation, “I suspect that few people believe such denials.”

In fact, Harry and Meghan did make a similar claim against fellow members of their family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey more than two years ago.

Markle said in the interview that there were “several” conversations within the royal family about Archie’s skin.

“About how dark your baby is going to be?” Winfrey asked.

Markle replied: “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like.”

Harry agreed with Meghan’s characterization but vowed to never name the relative in question. However, they ruled out the then-reigning Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022, and her husband, Prince Philip, who predeceased her.



Harry and Meghan already are unable to use the titles “His and Her Royal Highness” under the 2020 deal in which they gave up official royal duties. But polling of the United Kingdom public found that 51% thinks they should have their “Duke” and “Duchess” titles revoked too.