‘That’s Not Jeffries’: Dem Congressman Torched for Posting Photo with the Wrong Lawmaker

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson, D-Ill., was called out on Friday for posting a photo of himself shaking hands with the wrong lawmaker.

Jackson’s caption revealed that he thought he posted a photo of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — but it was actually an image of Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

WHOOPS: Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-IL) accidentally posted a message stating that Democrats stand united behind Hakeem Jeffries but mistakenly included a photo of Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). pic.twitter.com/0Imx4XsV9Q — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 3, 2025

“Democrats stand united behind @RepJeffries,” Jackson wrote on X in his since-deleted post, which was screenshotted exposed by Politico reporter Nicholas Wu, who wrote, “That’s not Jeffries.”

In the photo, Jackson’s back faced the camera as Booker beamed while the two engaged in an amicable greeting.

Political commentator Will Pierce reacted by saying, “Dear @rep_jackson’s comms teams tell me you think all black people are the same without telling me you think all black people are the same lol.”

Dear @rep_jackson’s comms teams tell me you think all black people are the same without telling me you think all black people are the same lol — Will Pierce (@realwillpierce) January 3, 2025

Dems are dumber than a bag of rocks.

Do they think every black guy looks the same?

I’m not a Democrat and I’m not even from New Jersey and even I know that’s Cory Booker! — Ms. Deplorable (@MsDeplorable2) January 4, 2025

Is he trying to say all black people look alike? — SkoolTeecher (@skoolteecher1) January 3, 2025

X user @MsDeplorable2 called Democrats like Jackson “dumber than a bag of rocks,” and many chimed in suggesting Jackson, who is black, was “trying to say all black peoples look alike.”

Jackson appeared to realize his error when he deleted his original post, correcting it with a new post containing an image of himself beside Jeffries. The Democrat representative did not speak to his mistake.

X user @LeftismForU, an account that prides itself on exposing “leftists” and “fake Republicans,” asked Jackson, “Why did you delete the original?”

Why did you delete the original?https://t.co/5PQqDQqVXQ — Leftism (@LeftismForU) January 3, 2025

Wow you finally got the right person. You’re an embarrassment. — InductionFTW (@inductionftw) January 3, 2025

Others mocked Jackson for his major “oopsie” by pelted the replies with screenshots of the original post.

“Wow you finally got the right person,” X user @inductionftw added. “You’re an embarrassment.”

What happened to your Cory Booker post 🤣🤣🤣 — Mr. T (@SFortyseve86835) January 4, 2025

Another X user, @SFortyseve86835, asked with two laughing emojis, “What happened to your Cory Booker post?”

Jackson’s first attempt at picking a photo of Jeffries just as successful as the minority leader’s bid for House speaker on Friday. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson won a second term after two GOP holdouts changed their votes in the first round.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.