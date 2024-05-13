Quantcast
Monday, May 13, 2024

Snopes Reverses ‘Fact Check’ after Ashley Biden Confirms Diary Is Real

'I am deeply saddened that I even have to write this letter because my personal private journal was stolen and sold for profit...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden, Ashley Biden
Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Snopes has reversed its previous “fact-check” which claimed that Ashley Biden’s diary was fake, after Biden herself confirmed the diary’s authenticity in a letter provided by her to a court during the sentencing of those convicted for allegedly stealing the diary.  

The diary, which resulted in criticism of Joe Biden over a quote in the book that said he had taken “inappropriate” showers with his daughter, was found to have been taken away by two people who then sold the diary to Project Veritas, an investigative journalism organization that went downhill after it fired James O’Keefe, its founder, the Post Millennial reported.

Ashley wrote the letter to Judge Laura Taylor Swain during the sentencing hearing for Aimee Harris, who was convicted of the diary theft and distribution. After that, Snopes published another fact check, in which the “fact-checking” organization stated that the diary was authentic.

“I am deeply saddened that I even have to write this letter because my personal private journal was stolen and sold for profit,” Ashley wrote in the letter, adding that the diary will be used to “peddle grotesque lies by distorting my stream-of-consciousness thoughts.”

In the diary, Ashley asked herself whether she was molested, while also stating that she had been “hyper-sexualized” as a child and had taken “probably not appropriate” showers with her father, Joe.

“After being the victim of a crime in my early twenties, I developed PTSD. The journal that was stolen was part of my efforts to heal. I am a private citizen, targeted only because my father happened to be running to be President,” Ashley wrote in the letter.

She then continued presenting herself as a victim.

“In other words, the extensive work I have done to move past my trauma was undone by Ms. Harris’s actions. The defendant’s actions have created a constant environment of anxiety, fear and intimidation in which my innermost thoughts are constantly distorted and manipulated,” Ashley wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
