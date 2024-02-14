Mayorkas Becomes First Cabinet Member Impeached in Over a Century

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Republicans delivered a historic blow to embattled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over unprecedented illegal immigration, marking him as the first cabinet member to face impeachment since 1876.

The last cabinet member to face impeachment was Secretary of War William Belknap nearly 147 years ago, following accusations of corruption.

🚨 BREAKING: Disgraced Biden DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has officially been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives over his “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of public trust.” pic.twitter.com/63mUmdXwPj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2024

The 214-213 party vote followed House Republicans’ failure to secure enough support for two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas last week. The charges included allegations of lying to Congress about border security and a “willful and system refusal to comply with the law.”

After months of hard work, the House has finally impeached Secretary Mayorkas for his dereliction of duty & inviting the invasion of America. To the Senate: the American people demand you uphold your oath & hold a trial and remove Mayorkas for breaking federal law. pic.twitter.com/aICfJbv3QO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 14, 2024

According to the New York Post, DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg rebuked the vote as a violation of the Constitution.

“House Republicans will be remembered by history for trampling on the Constitution for political gain rather than working to solve the serious challenges at our border,” she claimed.

Mayorkas has largely dismissed the impeachment threat, asserting that neither he or President Joe Biden bear any responsibility for the massive uptick in illegal border crossings.

“It certainly is a crisis,” Mayorkas said of the border. “And we don’t bear responsibility for a broken system. And we’re doing a tremendous amount within that broken system. But fundamentally … Congress is the only one who can fix it.”

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” MAYORKAS: “We don’t bear responsibility” pic.twitter.com/rCdwOIAIAX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

Even Democratic mayors and governors in historically pro-immigrant cities and states have urged the Biden administration to take decisive action against illegal border crossings.

The charges will now head to the Democratic-held Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to formally convict Mayorkas and remove him from office.

As reported by the NY Post, the following 11 Republicans will serve as impeachment managers, aiming to convince the Senate why Mayorkas needs to be removed from office:

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, Tenn. And Reps. Michael Guest, Miss.; Michael McCaul, Texas; August Pfluger, Texas; Clay Higgins, La.; Ben Cline. Va.; Andy Biggs, Ariz.; Andrew Garbarino, NY.; Harriet Hageman, Wyo.; Laurel Lee, Fla.; and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga.