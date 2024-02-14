Quantcast
Mayorkas Becomes First Cabinet Member Impeached in Over a Century

This image from House Television shows the vote total after the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration's handling of the U.S-Mexico border, at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (House Television via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Republicans delivered a historic blow to embattled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over unprecedented illegal immigration, marking him as the first cabinet member to face impeachment since 1876.

The last cabinet member to face impeachment was Secretary of War William Belknap nearly 147 years ago, following accusations of corruption.

The 214-213 party vote followed House Republicans’ failure to secure enough support for two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas last week. The charges included allegations of lying to Congress about border security and a “willful and system refusal to comply with the law.”

According to the New York Post, DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg rebuked the vote as a violation of the Constitution. 

“House Republicans will be remembered by history for trampling on the Constitution for political gain rather than working to solve the serious challenges at our border,” she claimed.

Mayorkas has largely dismissed the impeachment threat, asserting that neither he or President Joe Biden bear any responsibility for the massive uptick in illegal border crossings.

“It certainly is a crisis,” Mayorkas said of the border. “And we don’t bear responsibility for a broken system. And we’re doing a tremendous amount within that broken system. But fundamentally … Congress is the only one who can fix it.”

Even Democratic mayors and governors in historically pro-immigrant cities and states have urged the Biden administration to take decisive action against illegal border crossings.

The charges will now head to the Democratic-held Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to formally convict Mayorkas and remove him from office. 

As reported by the NY Post, the following 11 Republicans will serve as impeachment managers, aiming to convince the Senate why Mayorkas needs to be removed from office: 

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, Tenn. And Reps. Michael Guest, Miss.; Michael McCaul, Texas; August Pfluger, Texas; Clay Higgins, La.; Ben Cline. Va.; Andy Biggs, Ariz.; Andrew Garbarino, NY.; Harriet Hageman, Wyo.; Laurel Lee, Fla.; and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga.

 

