John Kirby ‘Frustrated’ at Bossy Jean-Pierre over Press Briefings

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A recent report has shed light on the tense relationship between John Kirby, the newly promoted White House national security communications adviser, and Karine Jean-Pierre, the infamous White House press secretary.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Kirby has become “frustrated” with Jean-Pierre for controlling which reporters get to speak to him during press briefings. Making matters worse, Kirby seems to have his eye on Jean-Pierre’s job.

“Mr. Kirby had privately acknowledged, when asked, that he would one day like to be named press secretary, and he has expressed frustration that Ms. Jean-Pierre picked the reporters who ask him questions at briefings,” the Times reported, citing sources.

The Times‘s reporting confirmed earlier rumors of growing animosity between the two White House officials, who formally share the highest staff title of “assistant to the president.” However, Kirby has emerged as a second de-facto spokesperson and Biden favorite following the Israeli-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

Despite his decades-long experience in government and apparent knowledge of foreign policy, Kirby’s aspiration for the White House press secretary role faces one obstacle: Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre has long boasted about being the first openly gay and black female as press secretary.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had an image or a view of what it would be like as a historic figure in this role because you never know, but one thing that I can say is being the first, and I’ve had many firsts, it’s always very different,” Jean-Pierre declared in an interview.

Some of the individuals interviewed by the Times accused the Biden administration of not catering to black staffers, with journalist April Ryan criticizing the White House as “disrespectful” for forcing Jean-Pierre share the podium with Kirby.

“That’s a white male-dominated space, and I’ve had my share of foolishness from that building,” Ryan said. “I’m hypersensitive to disrespect toward Black women, because I know what that feels like and smells like.”

Despite facing increasing scrutiny regarding her qualifications for the role, which includes criticism from prominent figures like Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson, Jean-Pierre has committed to retaining her position until at least the 2024 presidential election.

Notably, Carlson asserted that Jean-Pierre’s proficiency in English is questionable, casting doubt on her ability to fulfill the duties of informing Americans.