Quantcast
Sunday, February 11, 2024

Mayorkas Deflects Blame for Border Crisis, Points Finger at Congress

'It certainly is a crisis. And we don't bear responsibility for a broken system...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alejandro Mayorkas
Alejandro Mayorkas / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has rejected accusations that he and President Joe Biden are responsible for the ongoing border crisis, placing the blame on Congress instead.

Mayorkas made these remarks a week after House Republicans nearly impeached him due to the unprecedented surge in illegal immigration. During a Sunday interview with NBC News host Kristen Welker, the secretary faced tough questions about the situation at the border.

“No doubt there is gridlock in Congress. But do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border with the president himself? It’s called a crisis,” Welker pressed Mayorkas.

In response, Mayorkas retorted, “It certainly is a crisis. And we don’t bear responsibility for a broken system. And we’re doing a tremendous amount within that broken system. But fundamentally … Congress is the only one who can fix it.”

While acknowledging the existence of the border crisis, Mayorkas again avoided shouldering any blame later in the interview.

“There is no question that we have a challenge, a crisis at the border,” Mayorkas added. “And there is no question that Congress needs to fix it. And we’re doing everything we can within that broken system, short of legislation to address what is a not just a challenge for the United States but one throughout our region.”

The Republican-led impeachment attempt against Mayorkas narrowly failed after three Republicans joined Democrats in blocking the resolution. Despite the defeat, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to pledge a second-round vote.

“He’s right that the border is broken, but it is he and President Biden who broke it,” Johnson said on Twitter, directly responding Mayorkas’s Sunday remarks. 

Johnson emphasized that Mayorkas had stopped the deportation of illegal aliens, halted the construction of the border wall and spewed pro-immigration rhetoric that ultimately triggered the border crisis.

“On 64 occasions, they took direct action to undermine border security,” Johnson added. “They must take action now to unwind their disastrous policies and secure the border.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jill Explains Why Joe Forgets When Beau Died; Critics Point Out Discrepancy
Next article
Woman w/ Gun Killed by Off-Duty Officers at Joel Osteen’s Church; Young Boy Injured

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com