Quantcast
Tuesday, February 13, 2024

CNN More Worried about Italy’s ‘Far-Right’ than Illegals Gang Raping Teen Girl

'Last month’s alleged gang rape in Catania has become not only a symbol of violence against women in the country, but a cause célèbre for Italy’s far-right government...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
CNN Streaming Shutdown
Signage is seen at CNN center in Atlanta. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) CNN became viral once again for publishing an article about a group of illegal aliens gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Italy and, instead of concentrating on what happened, expressing concern about how it might help the “far-right.”

According to Modernity News, the girl was raped in front of her boyfriend in a public park in Catania, Sicily, by seven suspects who were all illegal aliens from Egypt, three of whom were under the age of 18.

Instead of taking the side of the victim, CNN exposed its far-left ideology once again by focusing on how the raping of a teenage girl in front of her boyfriend could increase political support for the “far-right.”

“Last month’s alleged gang rape in Catania has become not only a symbol of violence against women in the country, but a cause célèbre for Italy’s far-right government,” CNN’s Barbie Latza Nadeau wrote.

People on Twitter responded to the viral article with outrage.

“The media’s lack of shame is disgusting,” Woke Archive wrote.

Paul A. Szypula pointed out that this kind of coverage is the reason why nobody watches CNN.

“It’s horrible to see news organizations trying to whitewash rąpes in order to protect illegals. This kind of behavior is why CNN only gets 4 million viewers on all of their shows combined daily — if they’re lucky. It’s why CNN and the rest of the MSM is going out of business,” he wrote.

Elijah Schaffer of the Gateway Pundit also said what he thinks about CNN and other mainstream media outlets.

“You don’t hate the media enough,” he wrote.

Others remembered a joke that was once told by a stand-up comedian Norm Macdonald and now turned out to be a reality in 2024.

The author of the article also highlighted “a scathing op-ed in the right-leaning newspaper Il Giornale” because it accurately pointed out that the massive influx of military-age male illegal aliens from African and Middle Eastern countries is the reason why European women are being raped.

“Why are these individuals, without any requirement to access international protection, still in Italy and have not been subject to expulsion?” the editors of the newspaper wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mayorkas Becomes First Cabinet Member Impeached in Over a Century

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com