Quantcast
Saturday, May 25, 2024

Major Airline Claims ‘Error’ After Blaming 9-Year-Old Girl for Not Noticing Hidden Bathroom Camera

'To blame a 9-year-old for being filmed while using the airplane bathroom is both shocking and outrageous...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
American Airlines pilots in the cockpit
American Airlines pilots in the cockpit / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) One of the major American airlines backed away from its court filing, in which it blamed a nine-year-old girl for not noticing the hidden camera a flight attendant planted in the aircraft’s bathroom.

A former American Airlines flight attendant was accused of taping his iPhone to the toilet seat and then luring young girls to use the airplane bathroom, the Daily Wire reported.

Initially, the airline’s attorneys blamed the child, saying in a court filing that any injuries the girl suffered were due to her “own fault and negligence, were proximately caused by [her] use of the compromised lavatory, which she knew or should have known contained a visible and illuminated recording device.”

However, on May 23, 2024, the airline distanced itself from the accusation, with an American Airlines spokesperson saying that external attorneys working for the airline had “made an error in this filing.”

“The included defense is not representative of our airline and we have directed it be amended this morning. We do not believe this child is at fault and we take the allegations involving a former team member very seriously. Our core mission is to care for people — and the foundation of that is the safety and security of our customers and team,” the spokesperson said.

The family of the 9-year-old child sued American Airlines after the FBI informed them that videos of their daughter were found on the former flight attendant’s phone.

The court filing was amended on May 22, 2024, with the new filing not including the accusation that the girl’s injuries were her fault.

“To blame a 9-year-old for being filmed while using the airplane bathroom is both shocking and outrageous. In my opinion, this is a depraved legal strategy that sinks to a new low. American Airlines should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves,” the attorney representing the girl, Paul Llewellyn, said.

The mother of the girl also criticized the airline.

“How in good conscience could they even make such a suggestion?” she said in a statement through her attorney.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Has Lowest Primetime Ratings Since 1991
Next article
It’s Too Expensive to Even Eat at McDonald’s Under Biden

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com