CNN Has Lowest Primetime Ratings Since 1991

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) One of the most infamous propaganda sources suffered its worst ratings among primetime viewers in the most coveted demographic by advertisers.

CNN, which calls itself “the most trusted name in news,” drew just 83,000 viewers aged 25 to 54 during the week of May 13-19, 2024, from 8 to 11 p.m. — its lowest-rated week since 1991, the New York Post reported.

On the other hand, Fox News, which couldn’t be considered a conservative news source either, garnered more than twice the audience in the key demo, with 186,000 viewers, simply because the network hasn’t been openly spreading the far-left propaganda for a while. The data also showed that another leftist network, MSNBC, was a distant second with 111,000 viewers.

“[New CNN boss Mark Thompson] better get his act together before he completely destroys CNN. It seems like he’s thrown in the towel regarding cable,” a top TV news producer said.

During the week, CNN’s three-hour primetime block featured the network’s highest-paid anchor, Anderson Cooper, with his show “AC360” at 8 p.m., “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” at 9 p.m. and “CNN NewsNight” with Abby Phillip at 10 p.m., the news source reported.

CNN’s total viewership for the week was 494,000, compared with 2 million for Fox News. MSNBC pulled in 1.1 million viewers.

“CNN’s new name is Cancelled Network Now. Young people are as interested in Anderson Cooper as they are in Liza Minnelli,” a media insider said, according to the news source.

A spokesperson for CNN, however, informed the Post that CNN’s primetime ratings are “all growing year over year” among viewers aged 25-54, adding that the network’s primetime lineup, starting from “Erin Burnett Outfront” at 7 p.m. to its rebroadcast of “Anderson Cooper 360” at midnight, is “registering double-digit, year-over-year growth” in total viewers.

“I know it’s cliché to say but Thompson is rearranging the deck chairs on The Titanic. He has no new ideas yet. But maybe his old media playbook will work,” another media insider said.