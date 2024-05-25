It’s Too Expensive to Even Eat at McDonald’s Under Biden

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that Americans now can’t even afford to eat fast food anymore, which is the result of the inflation that was caused by Joe Biden.

In 2019, a Big Mac burger at McDonald’s cost $3.99, the Daily Wire reported. Fast Food Menu Prices said that now it sells for a whopping $8.29. It was also revealed that a BLT Fooltlong at Subway that cost $5.50 in 2019 can now sell for as much as $8.49. Additionally, Chipotle’s chicken burrito in 2019 used to cost $6.50, but now it can cost $10.70.

Fast food prices, which have risen faster than inflation, have soared more quickly than the salaries of most employees at their restaurants, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

It was also pointed out by a recent survey conducted by LendingTree that 78% of consumers now consider fast food to be a “luxury” purchase because of how expensive the meals have become.

“Prices on basic items like McDonald’s cheeseburgers and Chick-fil-A nuggets have risen as much as 200% in less than five years with dire consequences for the lower- and middle-class families who make up much of the fast food customer base,” Dan O’Donnell of the MacIver Institute wrote on May 23, 2024.

The next time they tell you Bidenflation isn’t real just show them this chart. pic.twitter.com/2Q7u0lHoWh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 21, 2024

He then debunked the “price gouging” propaganda by the Biden administration.

“This is not, as the White House has repeatedly insisted, the result of price gouging, but rather the shockingly high cost of wages and food production for restaurants like McDonald’s and Taco Bell. Since their business model is entirely predicated on providing quick, convenient meals at low prices, they can ill afford to price their menu items out of the reach of their bargain-conscious customer base,” he wrote.

O’Donnell continued by saying that lower-income earners are the people who generally eat fast food because they “rely on a quick, affordable meal before soccer practice or a band concert” and that it is a bad sign for the American economy if these people simply can’t afford to eat at fast food chains anymore.

“When prices at these restaurants spike from $35-$40 for a family meal to $65-$70 in just a few years, those families either have to sacrifice a night out or extend themselves just a little further to afford it… When even fast food is slipping out of reach, it’s clear that America’s inflation problem is now a full-blown crisis,” he wrote.