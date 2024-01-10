MAGA Nation Expresses Sympathy at Passing of Trump’s Mother-in-Law, Amalija Knavs

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former first lady Melania Trump announced the death of her mother, Amalija Kanvs, after she spent several weeks in the hospital fighting an unidentified illness.

She called her a “beloved mother… who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity” in a tweet just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

“We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” the former first lady added.

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024

Former President Donald Trump had announced that his mother-in-law was “seriously ill” at a New Year’s Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, and Melania assisted her in the hospital through Christmas and New Year’s festivities, according to the Gateway Pundit.

Melania Trump received thousands of responses of condolence on her feed, with many of her followers offering their prayers for the family and wishing a peaceful rest for her deceased mother.

“Jeff and I are the entire family send our condolences to you as you mourn the devastating loss of your mother,” said Kari Lake, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and current senatorial candidate, who has maintained a close relationship with the Trumps.

“It was just a pleasure to meet her and see in her eyes how much she loved and adored you,” Lake added. “And what an incredible daughter you have been… May God comfort you in these difficult days ahead.”

Jeff and I and the entire family send our condolences to you as you mourn the devastating loss of your mother. It was such a pleasure to meet her and see in her eyes how much she loved and adored you. And what an incredible daughter you have been. We know she is in Heaven… — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 10, 2024

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon also offered her condolences.

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “Parents are extremely precious and the loss is great.”

“Mrs. Trump was an incredible First Lady who carried herself with impeccable poise, character, and love—values that her mother undoubtedly passed down,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. “May Amalija’s legacy live on through all those who knew and loved her.”

Erika and I extend our deepest condolences to First Lady Melania Trump and her family as they mourn the death of her beloved mother. Mrs. Trump was an incredible First Lady who carried herself with impeccable poise, character, and love—values that her mother undoubtedly passed… https://t.co/wY7vrqxQKY — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 10, 2024

Former President Trump posted a pair of tributes to his mother-in-law on his platform, Truth Social.

“This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!!” he said in a post. “Melania’s great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!”

He also posted a photo of himself and Knavs at a formal event in what looks to be the White House.

Scores of other everyday supporters weighed in with their own expressions of sympathy, although, sadly, leftist anti-Trump trolls also took the opportunity to spread their vitriol, with some telling Trump they couldn’t wait until he joined Knavs.

Threats against Trump have been a growing concern recently, with several Democrat lawmakers and members of the media throwing out vague references to a political assassination as it becomes increasingly clear that he will be the frontrunner in a rematch against incumbent President Joe Biden.