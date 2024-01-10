AOC Uses Dogwhistle Attack to Push Stochastic Terrorist Threat against Clarence Thomas

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a Monday CNN appearance, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., baselessly smeared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife as part of a leftist plot to undermine the court’s authority and potentially set the stage for civil unrest, the Blaze reported.

The Supreme Court recently decided to hear former President Donald Trump‘s appeal of a recent Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that he was disqualified constitutionally from holding public office.

Fearing that the high court’s intervention could unravel the George Soros-funded lawfare attack and render the partisan effort moot, AOC argued to a receptive Anderson Cooper that Thomas should recuse himself from the case due to a tenuous link to the Save America Rally that preceded the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

“I think it’s very clear Clarence Thomas, and—rather, his wife, Ginni, participated in the events of Jan. 6,” Ocasio–Cortez claimed.

Because of that participation, she said, Thomas’s participation in the case could cause a “scandal,” she added.

AOC was joined by seven other House Democrats, who penned a letter to Thomas last week complaining about his wife’s involvement with the Save America Rally.

“There is no evidence that her views about the 2020 election have softened, and it is unreasonable to conclude your wife’s fervent views do not bleed over to and affect your opinions, and affect your ability to be impartial in a case about Mr. Trump’s efforts to prevent the orderly transition of power,” they complained.

House Democrats’ partisan Jan. 6 Commission previously tried to implicate Ginni Thomas on the basis of text messages that she sent to then-chief-of-staff Mark Meadows urging Trump to challenge the highly disputed election outcome.

However, there is no evidence to support AOC’s defamatory claim that the justice’s wife participated in anything illicit, nor that her political activism would meet the threshold for her husband’s recusal.

Underscoring this point is a parallel situation involving Christopher Cooper, a federal D.C. judge who presided over the trial of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann.

Despite both Cooper and his wife, lawyer Amy Jeffress, having deep ties to the Democrat political machine, he refused to recuse himself from the case brought by special counsel John Durham.

Jeffress—a former top deputy to Obama Attorney General Eric Holder—had previously represented Lisa Page, one of the key players in the Russia-gate scandal that Durham was investigating.

Federal judges Tanya Chutkan and Beryll Howell have likewise refused to recuse themselves from politically charged cases involving Trump and his supporters, despite having made overtly negative and derogatory statements about the former president that cast aspersions on their impartial judgment.

As has been the case with several recent Democrat talking points, the subtext of Ocasio–Cortez’s CNN message appeared to be bent on delegitimizing the high court and mobilizing the same violent, socialist rioters who previously threatened the safety of justices after a leaked court decision on the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“And now what is likely going before the Supreme Court is a judgment as to whether an event that his wife participated in, that his wife has been investigated by, in the Jan. 6 committee in, qualifies as an insurrection,” Ocasio–Cortez claimed, calling the case a hearing that could “directly implicate his wife.”

Ironically, AOC’s own dogwhistle promotion of stochastic terrorism could have far-ranging implications, including future allegations that she was responsible for inciting an insurrection if leftist radicals were to act on it.

Pro-Marxist domestic terrorism groups linked to AOC, such as the Democratic Socialists of America, have had little trouble getting the message in the past.

In August 2022, then-24-year-old transgender terrorist Nicholas Roske nearly succeeded in and assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following waves of protests at the private homes of conservative justices that corrupt Justice Department refused to prosecute.

Either way, her efforts to incite violent riots and threats against the Thomases seem to shrug off her own past complaints of being made a target.

Indeed, AOC previously took a lead role in helping bring the term “stochastic terrorism” into the common vernacular by going public with her sob stories.

Rep. @AOC: "It’s uncomfortable serving w/ people who engage in what many experts deem stochastic terrorism … I’ve consistently had to ride in 20,000-lb armored vehicles, engaging in some of the most gruesome threats that you can imagine that were incited by Republican members" pic.twitter.com/wmtewW81Xr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 3, 2023

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.