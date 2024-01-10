Quantcast
Wednesday, January 10, 2024

MTG Displays More Hunter Biden Porn at Contempt Hearing

'These are payments made from Hunter Biden and his law firm to his "assistants," which were in fact prostitutes...'

Posted by Ken Silva
MTG shows more Hunter Biden porn Wednesday at a congressional hearing. PHOTO: Screenshot from House Oversight Committee
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., displayed pornographic photos of Hunter Biden seemingly participating in sexual acts with prostitutes at a congressional hearing last July, the President’s son responded by filing a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Nevertheless, she persisted. At Hunter’s contempt of Congress hearing Wednesday at the House Oversight Committee, Greene again showed pornographic photos of him—arguing that the photos show how he violated the Mann Act, which is a roughly 113-year-old law that criminalizes the transportation of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

“This is evidence of Mann Act and human trafficking violations that we had questions for the President’s son about,” Greene said. “And there’s evidence of payments. These are payments made from Hunter Biden and his law firm to his ‘assistants,’ which were in fact prostitutes.”

Greene also displayed several suspicious activity reports, or SARs, which banks must file when their clients engage in transactions that appear possibly criminal.  One of the SARs related to Biden questioned whether he was using his law firm’s funds to purchase prostitutes.

For instance, when Hunter paid at least two young women in 2018, a bank issued a SAR that stated, “Each appear to be in the adult entertainment industry and we are receiving payments from HUNTER and OWASCO PC.

“It is unclear what relationship HUNTER or OWASCO PC have with these individuals, and based on public media it appears possible the payments may be associated to prostitution or adult entertainment services,” the SAR said.

According to the SAR, one of the women paid by Hunter was a social media that received six “quick pays” for $6,250 from him.

Along with the photos, Greene has presented evidence that Biden paid a purchased a plane ticket for a prostitute to fly from Los Angeles to Washington DC on June 14, 2018. Biden allegedly wrote off this purchase on his taxes as a business expense for his law firm, Owasco P.C.

Greene’s presentation drew howls from Democrats.

“This is not the Jerry Springer show. It’s the United States House of Representatives,” said ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

The hearing was still ongoing as of the publication of this article.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
