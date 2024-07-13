Quantcast
Saturday, July 13, 2024

List of Republican National Convention Speakers Released

Nikki Haley was not invited...

Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson speaks at the Heritage Foundation's 50th anniversary gala, April 21, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort at Maryland's National Harbor. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USA) The Republican party published a list of who is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention.

Former first lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week, but she is not expected to address the gathering.

The list has the three top contenders for the vice presidential nomination — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum — as well as a mix of Trump allies from inside and outside government.

Those who are slated to speak this year include Trump’s two oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Lee Greenwood, the singer of Trump’s walk-on song, “God Bless the USA,” is also on the program, as is the model and rapper Amber Rose and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

Other notable names include evangelist Franklin Graham, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien and the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, who was highly critical of President Joe Biden’s response to a 2023 train derailment that spewed a cloud of hazardous chemicals into the air.

Some senior Trump campaign officials credit the former president’s trip to the town in the aftermath of the derailment as one of the most significant moments of his campaign and key to his transformation from exiled former leader to GOP front-runner.

Also appearing on stage will be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s fiercest primary rivals.

Nikki Haley was not invited.

The schedule includes former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges.

Navarro was found guilty in September of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional witch hunt obsessing over January 6th.

The campaign previously announced a list of lesser known citizens who will be featured, including a group of students and fraternity brothers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, parents having trouble making ends meet, and his former golf caddie.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

