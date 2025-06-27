Leftist Group Tips Off Accused Child Rapist, Foiling ICE Arrest

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration accused a leftist activist group of aiding an illegal alien in evading arrest in Colorado on Saturday. The man is accused of raping a child in Italy.

ICE Denver said Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, a Salvadoran national with a child-rape conviction abroad, escaped when the Colorado Rapid Response Network sounded the alarm about ICE agents in a Denver neighborhood.

“Our volunteers are on site and assisting the people targeted,” the group posted on Facebook, adding that its volunteers used a “bullhorn” to inform illegal aliens of their “rights.”

ICE agents called local police, but no arrests were made or tickets issued. The network claimed this proved they had not broken any law.

In contrast, ICE accused the leftist activist group and its roughly 760 members of disrupting its operations targeting dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

We attempted to arrest FUGITIVE & CHILD RAPIST Jose Reyes Leon-Deras with help from the FBI June 20. 🔎During our surveillance of this Salvadoran wanted for child rape in Italy, members of Colorado Rapid Response arrived on scene and ALERTED him to law enforcement’s presence… pic.twitter.com/Xij1ySyraS — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 21, 2025

“In this case, they helped Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, an international fugitive and convicted child rapist, flee law enforcement— this dangerous monster is on the loose on American streets and could harm more innocent children,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

McLaughlin urged potential witnesses to call DHS to report any sightings of Leon-Deras, though she asked them not to approach him.

It is unclear whether the Colorado Rapid Response Network now faces a criminal investigation.