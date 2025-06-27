Jewish Lawmaker Warns of Bipartisan Antisemitism

(José Niño, Headline USA) On Tuesday, a congressional hearing on antisemitism turned into a heated debate over ideology, social media, and the safety of Jewish Americans.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight held a heated hearing titled “Rising Threat: America’s Battle Against Antisemitic Terror,” which brought together lawmakers, activists, and expert witnesses to address the alleged surge in antisemitism across the United States.

The event, convened in response to a wave of violent attacks targeting Jews in recent months, featured testimony and debate over the root causes and solutions for antisemitism in American society. Key participants included Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-FL., a Jewish congressman known for his outspoken advocacy against antisemitism.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz rages about the "Woke Right" at House hearing on anti-Semitism. "I'm called a foreign asset, a foreign lobbyist [on social media]… This hearing ain't gonna fix sh*t!" he says. "Marjorie Taylor Greene is holding up the Antisemitism Awareness Act because… pic.twitter.com/nGzfKrmxed — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 25, 2025

During the proceedings, Rep. Moskowitz delivered impassioned remarks, sharing his personal experience as a Jewish public figure allegedly facing daily threats and requiring constant police protection. He dismissed the notion that antisemitism is merely a byproduct of criticism of Israeli policy, arguing that much of the hatred is explicitly directed at Jews themselves.

Moskowitz also addressed the “woke right,” a term he used to describe right-wing influencers who, despite their political alignment, harbor purportedly deep-seated antisemitism and propagate hate online.

”Now there is one thing that is uniting the left and the right, and that is Jews. This is not just a problem on the left. Go look what’s going on on social media on the woke right,” Moskowitz observed.

He warned that antisemitism is not confined to one political faction but is present across the ideological spectrum, with dangerous consequences for the Jewish community and the country as a whole.

The Florida congressman was also alarmed by how some of his critics have insinuated that he is a foreign agent.

“So, you know, I’m called a foreign asset, right? That I’m a foreign lobbyist. I mean, it’s just endless. Go look. Any post I put up the, the, the hatred, the vitriol that’s going on…” Moscowitz asserted.

The Florida congressman likened the spread of antisemitism to a virus, highlighting “This is a virus that is spreading and until we’re serious about stopping what’s going on online and the brainwashing of our kids, this is going to get worse and more people are gonna die in this country, and it is gonna be us.”

“This hearing ain’t gonna fix sh*t,” Moskowitz bluntly stated, emphasizing the need for more robust action to counter the spread of antisemitic rhetoric, especially on social media platforms.