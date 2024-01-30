‘Law & Order’ Show Receives Backlash for Saying White Woman Should Drop Charges Against Her Black Rapist

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” that was released on Jan. 25, 2024, went viral after the show’s writers pushed the idea that a white woman who was raped by a black man should not press charges because the criminal justice system would not be fair to him because of his skin color.

The episode was titled “Truth Embargo” and stars actress Romina D’Ugo who played the rape victim, Natalie, and actor Mykey Cooper who played the rapist, Jay, according to the Daily Caller.

Soon after the anti-white episode was released, social media exploded after the clip of Natalie’s lesbian “partner,” another far-left message that was pushed by the woke Hollywood writers, was released, in which she was telling detectives that Natalie is upset with the racial discrimination in the justice system. The “partner” was played by actress Keeley Miller.

In addition to that, the episode included a line from longtime “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, who also said that the criminal justice system is against black people.

“Well, I can’t deny that there’s a history of racial bias. It’s certainly not a perfect system,” Hargitay’s character Olivia Benson said.

People on Twitter pushed back against the anti-white episode.

“Apparently, even if you get r*ped, you shouldn’t seek justice if you are white. Amazing,” a famous meme-making account Memology 101 wrote.

HAHAHA…holy f*ck.

A "privileged" white victim on 'Law & Order: SVU' refuses to seek punishment for the black "teenager" that r*ped her.

Apparently, even if you get r*ped, you shouldn't seek justice if you are white. Amazing.

Memology 101 then followed up by posting another clip from the episode that shows how white-hating writers of the show portrayed the rapist as someone who was just “misunderstood.”

“It gets worse. They allowed the r*pist to play the victim card. He is just a misunderstood boi,” the account wrote.

It gets worse. They allowed the r*pist to play the victim card. He is just a misunderstood boi.

Libs of TikTok also responded to the woke episode.

“She declines to press charges because she’s privileged and doesn’t want the black perpetrator to go to jail. White people are privileged so they shouldn’t seek justice for rape!” Chaya Raichik, the person who created the account, wrote.

Woke character in Law & Order is a white woman who was r*ped by a black guy. She declines to press charges because she's privileged and doesn't want the black perpetrator to go to jail. White people are privileged so they shouldn't seek justice for r*pe!

Another Twitter personality, Ian Miles Cheong, also responded to the episode by saying that, in real life, woke white women don’t press charges against their black rapists because they don’t want to see them in jail.

This is actually a pretty realistic depiction of woke rape victims. Haven't you seen the essay written by the white humanitarian aid worker who was brutally raped in Haiti? She justified it as a form of reparations she had to pay to a black man carrying the weight of historical…

However, even those women who don’t think this way right now would probably start adopting these anti-white beliefs because of the Hollywood propaganda.

“Programming – so women won’t start pressing charges when the migrants start raping indiscriminately,” one person wrote.