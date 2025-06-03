Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Law Enforcement Found ‘USAID’ Paperwork in Anti-Israel Bomber’s Car, Affidavit Says

'He stated that he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack...'

Law enforcement officials dress in protective gear to investigate after an attack on the Pearl Street Mall Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(Headline USAAfter a man threw two Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday, local law enforcement found at least 14 other unlit bombs, gasoline, and a backpack weed sprayer containing a potentially flammable substance nearby.

They also found paperwork with the words “Israel,” “Palestine,” and “USAID” inside of the suspect Mohammed Sabry Soliman’s Toyota Prius, according to an affidavit filed by the FBI. The paperwork did not provide more information about the USAID paperwork. USAID is the recently shuttered organization that had been funding a vast global network of liberal non-governmental organizations.

Soliman said he dressed up like gardener with an orange vest in order to get as close to the group as possible, police wrote.

Witness Alex Osante said that after the suspect threw the two incendiary devices, apparently catching himself on fire as he threw the second, he took off his shirt and what appeared to be a bulletproof vest before the police arrived. The man dropped to the ground and was arrested without any apparent resistance in the video Osante filmed.

Six of the injured were taken to hospitals, and four have since been released, said Miri Kornfeld, a Denver-based organizer connected to the group.

Soliman told investigators he constructed the devices after doing research on YouTube and buying the ingredients.

“He stated that he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack,” the affidavit says.

Soliman also told investigators he took a concealed carry class and tried to buy a gun but was denied because he is not a legal U.S. citizen.

Authorities said they believe Soliman acted alone. He was also injured and taken to a hospital. Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of his injuries, but a booking photo showed him with a large bandage over one ear.

In video and photos shot right after the attack by a woman at the gathering, Soliman can be seen pacing without his shirt on with what appears to be burns down one of his arms. He and a small group of people around him are screaming at each other, with some witnesses filming him.

Soliman, who was born in Egypt, moved to Colorado Springs three years ago, where he lived with his wife and five kids, according to state court documents. He previously spent 17 years living in Kuwait.

McLaughlin said Soliman filed for asylum in September 2022 and was granted a work authorization in March 2023 that had expired. DHS did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

