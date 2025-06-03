Feds Handcuff Rep. Jerry Nadler’s Aide During Office Sweep

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Federal officers briefly detained a staffer for Rep. Jerry Nadler on Monday after she allegedly blocked them from entering his office during a security sweep for suspected rioters.

The brief detention occurred in the same building that houses an immigration courtroom. Dozens of pro-illegal immigration hecklers demonstrated outside earlier that day.

Officers with the Federal Protective Service, the law enforcement arm of DHS, entered Nadler’s office for what was supposed to be a brief safety check of federal employees, including Nadler’s staff. However, they were met with aides who allegedly refused them entry.

“You’re harboring rioters in the office,” one of the officers said in the video, prompting the brief handcuffing of an aide.

Video of the incident, which showed the aide in tears, has gained viral attention on social media.

🚨 WOW: DHS RAIDED Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler's office, accusing him of harboring rioters One of his aides attempted to OBSTRUCT the DHS officers by pushing them, and she ended up in handcuffs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V0ylwIgp0h — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025

In a statement to Fox News, a DHS spokesperson explained what transpired in the altercation.

“Officers identified themselves and explained their intent to conduct a security check, however, one individual became verbally confrontational and physically blocked access to the office,” the spokesperson said.

The officers then detained the individual “for the purpose of completing the security check. All were released without further incident,” the spokesperson added.

Nadler disputed the DHS account, though he was not present. He said the officers “forcefully” entered his office and handcuffed his aide.

“The decision to enter a Congressional office and detain a staff member demonstrates a deeply troubling disregard of proper legal boundaries,” Nadler said. “If this can happen in a Member of Congress’s office, it can happen to anyone—and it is happening.”

No one was arrested during the altercation.