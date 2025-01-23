LA Times Publishes Paper w/ Pro-Trump Front Page

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Los Angeles Times recently presented President Donald Trump in a positive light by publishing an article on its front page titled “Trump Vows New ‘Golden Age’ for the U.S.”

Conservatives on Twitter responded positively to the recent news.

“Front page headline of the Los Angeles Times today. Beautiful!” @amyforsandiego wrote.

— Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 21, 2025

The people living in Los Angeles their entire lives also pointed out that they’ve “never seen anything like this,” adding that the newspaper is “changing.”

I’ve lived in LA my entire life and I’ve never seen anything like this!

— Lisa Cusack (@lisa_4_la) January 21, 2025

“Finally, a headline that matches the moment instead of the dark corners of DEM minds. Thank you. I might restart my subscription if this is a new leaf and not just a sidebar,” @Austen12341

— MJAustenofcourse (@Austen12341) January 21, 2025

The Times has been moving politically to the right since the newspaper’s leaders decided not to endorse former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

After that, the newspaper fired its entire far-left editorial board and hired Scott Jennings of CNN, who, despite working for one of the most infamously far-left propaganda outlets, was pushing back against his leftist colleagues.

Pat Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Times, also stated in 2024 that he plans to add the bias meter to the newspaper’s website this year.

Soon-Shiong also told the writers who had not been fired by the newspaper that they should stop pushing anti-Trump propaganda if they wanted to keep their jobs.

This year, Soon-Shiong also admitted that the paper’s endorsement of Los Angeles’s Democratic mayor, Karen Bass, was a mistake.

Another newspaper that stopped pushing non-stop leftist propaganda was the Washington Post. The news source published an editorial in which the staff raised concerns about the insufficient evidence behind “gender-transition treatments” for children, such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries.

Like the Times, the Post also refused to endorse Harris for president. The owner and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who happens to own the newspaper, stated in his op-ed that he wanted to see more conservative writers working for the newspaper. Additionally, the Post went as far as fact-checking former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and firing one of its senior editors.