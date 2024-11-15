Pelosi Fact-Checked by WaPo after Border Security Lie

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was fact checked by the Washington Post after claiming fewer migrants came into the country under President Joe Biden than under President-elect Donald Trump during his first term in office.

“I don’t think we were clear enough by saying fewer people came in under President Joe Biden than came under Donald Trump,” Pelosi said during an interview.

In a lengthy article, the Post outlined how Trump had fewer illegal immigrants come into the country than Biden.

“It’s a documented fact that at least four times as many migrants entered the United States under Biden than under Trump,” the article stated.

The Post said an aide for Pelosi tried to backtrack and claim she meant to refer to deportation, citing one specific Reuters story.

The article stated for fiscal year 2024 Biden was on track to deport more illegals than any single year under Trump; however, as a collective Trump outnumbered Biden over the course of his four years.

Due to his successful COVID-era policies, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy, fewer illegal immigrants required deporting during Trump’s final year in 2020.

The leftist outlet gave Pelosi the highest rating with four Pinocchios, signifying it was a “whopper”.

Americans clearly had enough of open borders as Trump was victorious in capturing the 2024 election.

He ran a campaign focusing on securing the border and deporting all criminal illegal aliens.

“We’re gonna have to seal up those borders, and we’re gonna have to let people come into our country,” he said. “We want people to come back in.”

The president-elect also said he planned to end birthright citizenship for children of illegals.

Since his win, there was a caravan of roughly 3,000 migrants that were heading to the border to cross before the transition of power.

Once Trump was announced as the winner, roughly half decided to turn around and give up because of Trump’s immigration policies.

Trump spoke about how illegal immigration contributes to crime in the states.

“When people have [been] killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here,” Trump said. “There is no price tag.”