Jewish Group Gives Trump List of Pro-Hamas Students, Faculty to Deport

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A “loud, proud Zionist” organization recently sent the Trump administration documents on dozens of foreign students and faculty who supported the terrorist organization Hamas, hoping that President Donald Trump would deport them.

The New York Post reported that the activist group Betar US was able to identify the pro-terrorist visa holders on campus via facial recognition technology.

Betar US confirmed to the Daily Caller on Wednesday that it sent the information to the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Justice and the White House.

The organization additionally sent the information to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller, White House envoy Adam Boehler, Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, incoming counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka, United Nations nominee Elise Stefanik and Mike Huckabee, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Israel.

The Jewish organization stated it was able to document 100 students and 20 faculty and staff members with visas who supported Hamas.

“We say that those who stand with Hamas and terror organizations are enemies of the US and have no place in this great country,” Betar US spokesperson Jonathan Levy told the Caller in an email. “We are intently focused on ensuring that Jews are safe, and [we] are sick and tired of universities making excuses.”

According to Levy, Betar US found anti-Israel students at the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Michigan, New York University (NYU), Cooper Union, “and dozens of other egregious schools which have tolerated and encouraged Jew-hatred.” The activist group also found Jew-hating faculty and staff at Syracuse University, NYU and the University of California, Davis.

The recent news came after Trump signed an executive order on Monday that stated foreigners who “bear hostile attitudes toward [American] citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security” must be deported.