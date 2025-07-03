Thursday, July 3, 2025

Headline Geopolitics: Israel, Iran, and the New Global Order

Headline USA deputy editor Jose Niño analyzes recent developments in the geopolitical landscape...

(José Niño, Headline USA) In the debut episode of Headline Geopolitics, deputy editor José Niño sat down with Dr. Arta Moeini, Managing Director of the Institute for Peace & Diplomacy, to explore the unraveling of the liberal international order and the rise of multipolarity.

They also dug into the fallout from the recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran, and how that conflict is reshaping U.S. foreign policy and the broader security architecture of the Middle East.

