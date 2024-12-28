Kari Lake Won’t Run Again for Office

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake recently said she doesn’t “want to run again” after Democrats allegedly stole the 2022 and 2024 elections from her.

The Washington Examiner reported that Lake said she doesn’t plan to run for office again on Dec. 23 at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

“We’re not where we need to be on elections,” Lake said. “And that’s one of the reasons I don’t want to run again, to be honest. Why put yourself through that torture again?”

President-elect Donald Trump recently nominated Lake as director of Voice of America, a state media network.

“She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media,” Trump said, adding that Lake was a “beloved news anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years.”

People assumed that Lake would get a job at Trump’s administration after she was spotted at Mar-a-Lago with her husband, talking to Trump.

During her speech, Lake also said she plans to focus on her new job.

“I am gonna go help President Trump in Washington, D.C. That’s what I’m gonna do,” she said.

The recent news came after the Democrats allegedly stole the Senate seat for Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. Conservatives assumed that this is what happened because Trump easily won the state and there were some election integrity concerns when people were counting votes in Arizona.

The Examiner also stated that Lake’s political career could be over.

“Lake lost a narrow gubernatorial race in 2022 to Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) and followed that performance with a loss to Gallego two years later. Despite her fight in both campaigns, Lake inadvertently helped Democrats capture the former Republican-dominated state,” the news source wrote.