Poll: Americans Don’t Care about Celebrities’ Opinions

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A recent poll revealed that Americans, especially conservatives, don’t care about the political opinions of celebrities from Hollywood and famous athletes.

The Thursday poll, conducted by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago’s nonpartisan National Opinion Research Center, revealed that only 11% of Republicans and 12% of independents said they approved of celebrities sharing their views on politics. Even approximately 60% of Democrats who were polled admitted that they don’t want celebrities sharing their political opinions.

It was also revealed that Americans of all political affiliations didn’t want professional athletes to talk about politics too. Only 33% of Democrats, 16% of Republicans and 15% of Independents stated they would be okay with the athletes talking about politics.

Many conservative commentators talked extensively throughout the 2024 election cycle about people not caring about celebrities endorsing leftist political candidates, like former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“‘Lizzo endorsed Kamala!’ ‘Eminem endorsed her!’ ‘Usher, Taylor Swift!!’ WHO CARES. Seriously. NONE of these affluent celebrities will be impacted by her fiscal policies. They have no skin in the game except relevancy,” conservative commentator Brett Cooper wrote.

Conservative author and political commentator Oli London also criticized Hollywood celebrities, pointing out that their non-stop celebration and promotion of Harris didn’t work because “hard-working Americans have shown they have had enough of being lectured about politics by out-of-touch celebrities who preach from their multi-million dollar gated mansions.”

Others also pointed out the double standard that leftists have about famous and rich people, pointing out that they are against them only when they are not explicitly on their side, like Elon Musk.

Americans also showed that they didn’t care about politicians’ opinions by mocking the Hollywood elites who threatened to leave the United States if Donald Trump was elected.

After the election, some celebrities, like George Clooney, stated that they would no longer be involved in politics.

Another person who learned that it is better not to tell everybody his political beliefs was musician Pharell Williams, who told other celebrities to “shut up,” even though in 2016, he was telling women they should vote for Hillary Clinton.

Another celebrity who would probably stop endorsing politicians is musician Taylor Swift, whose endorsement of Harris not only did not work but resulted in her losing followers.