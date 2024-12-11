Kari Lake May Become Trump’s Ambassador to Mexico

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Semafor’s two sources recently claimed President-elect Donald Trump could nominate Kari Lake as Ambassador to Mexico.

The news source added that if she gets the job, Lake would be responsible for engaging with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government on various issues, such as immigration, counternarcotics and the new tariffs on imports that Trump promised to enact.

“Would be YUGE for Kari Lake! Ambassador to Mexico would put Kari in the middle of addressing illegal immigration and cartels. Very significant position in Trump’s next term. This would be bigger than the governor or senator. Meghan McCain and DeSimps are going to be so mad!” @SirStevenKJ wrote.

@SirStevenKJ also stated that leftists who stole the 2022 and 2024 elections from her would wish they never did that.

“If this rumor is true about being ambassador to Mexico, Kari Lake will be one of the biggest stars over the next four years. She will be in the middle of Trump’s most important issues. Lake will constantly be on the Sunday shows and doing interviews. This will give her much-needed foreign policy experience for future presidential endeavors,” @@SirStevenKJ wrote.

Editor-at-Large at Reason Nick Gillespie also mocked people on the Left after reading Semafor’s report.

“This is how Trump punishes losers–by making their worst nightmares come true,” he wrote.

A senior writer at the National Review, Dan McLaughlin, also responded to the recent news by writing that “this is how Mexico pays for [the wall on the southern border].”

“Kari Lake would strike serious fear in the hearts of the Mexican drug cartels if she became the U.S. ambassador to Mexico. Just saying,” @BehizyTweets wrote.

The recent news came after Rep. Ruben Gallego, R-Ariz., stole the 2024 gubernatorial election from Lake, as many conservatives pointed out.

Soon after that, Lake was spotted at Mar-a-Lago visiting Trump, which led to people wondering whether Trump would give her a job in his future administration.