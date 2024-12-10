Quantcast
Biden Sent 14,000 Agents to Spy on Americans’ Finances, Some Focusing on MAGA

'All Americans should be disturbed by how their financial data is collected, made accessible to, and searched by federal and state officials...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The House Judiciary Committee and the Weaponization Subcommittee have quantified outgoing President Joe Biden’s astonishing weaponizing of the banking system to spy on Americans. The figures are staggering. 

According to an interim report released on Dec. 6, over 14,000 federal agents accessed sensitive financial information of Americans, resulting in 3.3 million warrantless searches in 2023 alone. 

This massive surveillance was made possible by the FBI’s alleged manipulation of the Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) filing process, which allowed agents to use financial institutions as their “de facto arms of law enforcement.” 

The FBI repeatedly issued “requests” without any legal process, targeting individuals or activities it deemed “suspicious.” 

For example, following Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI colluded with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to lure banks to comb through data and file SARs on hundreds of Americans. 

In 2023, banks filed 4.6 million SARs and 20.8 million Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) with FinCEN. FinCEN granted unlimited access to this information, also known as BSA data, to 25,000 government agents. 

According to the 47-page report, 27,000 federal officials have access to BSA data through the Agency Integrated Access (AIA) program. 

To expedite this surveillance further, financial institutions are “expanding” artificial intelligence to enhance their ability to sift through the data. 

The Weaponization Subcommittee found this information following the shocking testimony from a whistleblower. 

Among the banks now under congressional investigation are Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, CitiBank, Truist, Charles Schwab, HSBC, MUFG, PayPal, Santander, Standard Chartered and Western Union. 

“All Americans should be disturbed by how their financial data is collected, made accessible to, and searched by federal and state officials, including law enforcement and regulatory agencies,” the Weaponization Subcommittee stated.  

It continued, “Absent renewed safeguards, the federal government and financial institutions will continue to siphon off Americans’ sensitive financial data, place it into the hands of bureaucrats, and erode any remaining semblance of financial privacy in the United States.” 

