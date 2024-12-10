Anti-Trump Movie Stars Nominated for Golden Globes

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Golden Globes recently revealed its hatred toward President-elect Donald Trump after the committee nominated two actors, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, for the awards after they took part in the anti-Trump movie, The Apprentice.

The Golden Globes announced its nominations on Monday. Sebastian Stan, who plays a young Donald Trump in the movie, was nominated for a lead actor in a dramatic film, and Jeremy Strong, who plays Roy Cohn, was nominated for a supporting actor.

Sebastian Stan is nominated for both of the Best Actor #GoldenGlobesfilm categories for his performances in ‘A DIFFERENT MAN’ and ‘THE APPRENTICE’ See the full nominees list: https://t.co/wByCngz0en pic.twitter.com/9JfJkK8ofI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 9, 2024

Trump’s team previously stated that it plans to sue the movie’s producers over the scene of Trump allegedly raping his first wife, Ivana, who recently passed away.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, adding that “this garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked.”

“This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store. It belongs in a dumpster fire.”

Cheung also criticized the movie’s producers, stating that the movie is nothing more than anti-Trump propaganda and election interference.

“As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked,” he said.

The Hollywood elites tried to promote the movie to the masses, but that didn’t work, as The Apprentice flopped in theaters.

“It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Daily Caller also reported that the movie was so unpopular that even other actors in Hollywood tried to avoid being associated with it.

“I had an opportunity to do Variety’s Actors On Actors this Friday, and I couldn’t find another actor to do it with me because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie,” Stan said.