(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, recommended her followers to check out a list of pain medicines that included “ketamine infusions,” the same drug that killed actor Matthew Perry.

The DOJ, led by the Biden-Harris administration, announced an 18-count superseding indictment against the suspects accused of administering Perry a fatal overdose of ketamine in October 2023.

Seemingly aware of the dangers of ketamine, Ella, 25, disclaimed on Instagram, “These are all just recommendations made to me these should not be taken as medical advice i am just a girl trynna [sic] feel less pain.”

Ella’s referral to ketamine followed her Tuesday Instagram post, where she revealed she was born with a “tethered spine.” This was first reported by the New York Post on Saturday.

She explained that this condition “caused my back to not properly lengthen when I was growing and cause a kyphosis (hunchback).”

In the same post, she added, “Was in and out of doctors and PT for most of my adolescence Got lower back surgery grew a million inches and now deal with chronic pain.”

The next day, Ella shared a “Big Pain Management List,” which included “ketamine infusions” as one of the recommended medications, according to the New York Post.

Chiropractor Dr. Michael Harbison scolded Ella’s list in remarks to the newspaper. He warned that there are “far better options out there to deal with pain” than ketamine. The doctor warned that these medications “are basically just getting you high.”

Ella is no stranger to controversy, with her posts about ketamine marking the third time she comes under fire for her Instagram posts.

In March 2024, Harris’s stepdaughter came under fire after she urged her followers (over 300,000 of them) to donate to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This is the same group that faced accusations of participating in Hamas’s terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

Ella took down the posts only after a newspaper reached out for comment. She did not return this reporter’s request for an interview at the time.

In November 2023, just months after over 1,200 individuals died in southern Israel at the hands of vicious terrorists, she promoted an $8 million fundraiser for the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist group.

Although the families of politicians are generally protected from media scrutiny, Ella and her mother Kerstin Emhoff have actively participated in soft-ball interviews with friendly outlets, like CNN and The New York Times. They have also lobbed attacks against President Donald Trump, Harris’s 2024 opponent.

Kerstin did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment to her PRETTYBIRD email address on Saturday evening. Her PR team did not return this outlet’s questions either.